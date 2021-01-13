Twin River's Spitz readies for the national stage

"I am really excited, and I do have some nervousness in me, but it's just a feeling that I haven't felt before," Spitz said. "It's an amazing feeling to have the honor to be a part of the small group that's going."

Spitz has been a part of a run of 20-win seasons at Twin River. The Titans were on course for that again this year when the season was shut down late due to COVID-19 precautions. Since it came in the final weeks of the schedule, Twin River wasn't cleared until after the district tournament.

Spitz had the end of her senior season taken away. Although this honor doesn't exactly make up for missing her final innings with teammates and friends, it's at least an extension of her varsity career for a few days.

"It was really hard knowing that you couldn't play for your team anymore and that you wouldn't be with the same people you've been with the last four years," Spitz said. "It was a really hard thing to take. We were all like a family. To have it cut short under the circumstances it did, it wasn't how we wanted it to end."

When Spitz arrives in Texas she plans on soaking it all in and using the tournament as a springboard. She's planning on putting her talent on full display, learn how to play with new teammates, work hard and have some fun.