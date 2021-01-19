Twisters fifth at CCO Invite

Cross County/Osceola wrestling sent two team members to the top of the podium and had one other finish in the top four of a crowded field on Saturday in Stromsburg at its home tournament.

Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Associated Class C No. 2 David City with its six ranked wrestlers plus No. 9 Amherst and five other ranked wrestlers were littered throughout the brackets.

Cameron Graham improved to 27-2 with five wins and a championship at 152 pounds. Kyle Sterup is 28-1 also after five wins and a gold medal at 195. Terrance Hayes won four of five at heavyweight and was in third place. His record sits at 14-5 on the season.

"Kyle Sterup has made the drop to 195 for the first time and won convincingly over three ranked opponents. Cameron Graham also handed an undefeated wrestler his first loss in the finals. It was a good measuring stick for where we are at in the season," coach Matt Carroll said. "Iron sharpens iron, and it was great seeing some of our young guys improving, even if they aren't getting wins against very tough competition."

Sterup had been competing mostly at 220 pounds prior to Saturday with a few matches at 285. He started with four pins ahead of an 11-2 major decision victory in the finals. The combined record of his final three opponents was 61-17.