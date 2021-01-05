Twisters riding high into 2021

Cross County/Osceola wrestling closed the 2020 portion of the schedule before Christmas with a win in its home dual tournament. The team was back together Tuesday night at High Plains looking to build on the confidence the team inspired in the first half of the season.

Results included sixth in the 11-team Lakeview Invite to start the year, third out of 14 at its home tournament, third at the Kearny Catholic duals then a championship in the CCO duals on Dec. 22.

The Twisters have three members currently listed in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association ratings and are projected for a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. That would set a new program record and pass last year's impressive performance in Omaha when CCO sent just four but had three of those win medals and finish 12th in Class C.

The Twisters are 8-3, have two wrestlers that have yet to lose a match and another that has suffered just one defeat.