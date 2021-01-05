Twisters riding high into 2021

Cross County/Osceola wrestling closed the 2020 portion of the schedule before Christmas with a win in its home dual tournament. The team was back together Tuesday night at High Plains looking to build on the confidence the team inspired in the first half of the season.
Results included sixth in the 11-team Lakeview Invite to start the year, third out of 14 at its home tournament, third at the Kearny Catholic duals then a championship in the CCO duals on Dec. 22.
The Twisters have three members currently listed in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association ratings and are projected for a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. That would set a new program record and pass last year's impressive performance in Omaha when CCO sent just four but had three of those win medals and finish 12th in Class C.
The Twisters are 8-3, have two wrestlers that have yet to lose a match and another that has suffered just one defeat.
"What a beginning to a season that nobody really knew what it was going to look like," coach Matt Carroll said. "We definitely had some learning experiences through the first part of our season but one thing has stayed true we can count on our top guys (Graham, Reed, Sterup) to always compete and lead at a high level."
Junior Cameron Graham has put together a 16-0 record thus far and is listed at No. 2 at 160 pounds. Senior Bryce Reed is 18-0 and No. 3 at 170. Fellow senior Kyle Sterup has one blemish on his record at 220 but is the top-ranked guy at that class and 14-1 overall.
Graham has championships at the Lakeview and Osceola Invites. Reed has done the same. Sterup was the champ at Lakeview then wrestled up to 185 and was the runner-up at Osceola.
Graham was third and Reed and Sterup both fifth at state last season.
Joining that trio with wins in two-thirds or more of their matches are junior Channer Marsden (12-6) and sophomore Colton Kirby (10-2).
Kirby (120) was third at Lakeview and second at Osceola. Marsden was fourth at Lakeview and third at Osceola.
"One thing I think all coaches look for in the first part of the season is growth in their overall team," Carroll said. "Our younger and inexperienced guys have gotten a lot better, even if it doesn't show in the win/loss column, and that starts in our practice room which has been top notch."
The team has four freshmen that have wrestled a combined 37 matches and won 13 of those. One other sophomore beside Kirby has gone 3-5.
CCO closed the pre-holiday schedule third at the Kearney duals with wins over Gibbon and Kearney Catholic and losses to Kearney and Burwell. Dual losses that day, and in general, have typically been due to a lack of numbers.
CCO gave up six open weights to Kearney and two to Burwell. The Twisters were closer to full strength at their home dual tournament. CCO defeated Fullerton, Dorchester, Shelby-Rising City, Nebraska Christian and Clarkson/Leigh. Those squads had enough open weights for the Twisters to take advantage of and sweep the tournament.
More of that is expected as the final six weeks play out.
"After Christmas, we will have our guys down to the weights they will be comping at for the rest of the season and will be able to squeeze more guys into our lineup," Carroll said. "That will help us be more competitive in duals and tournaments, but especially in duals."
CCO Duals
Cross County/Osceola home wins on Dec. 22 included 42-18 over Fullerton, 42-0 over Dorchester, 36-21 over Shelby-Rising City, 48-18 against Nebraska Christian and in a 36-36 final score to Clarkson/Leigh that went the way of the Twisters on fewer forfeit criteria.
Only two head-to-head matches were held against Fullerton. The two teams split those results. Sterup scored a one-minute pin for CCO. The Twisters also collected six forfeits.
Dorchester featured three matches and wins by Dalton Noble (145) in a second-period pin, Reed by pin and Terrance Hayes (285) by pin in just 27 seconds.
CCO was just 1-2 against SRC but had the benefit of five forfeit wins. Four matches were double forfeits. Graham's pin near the end of the first period was the lone Twister victory.
Hayes scored a fall midway through the third period and put up six CCO points in the only match of the win over Nebraska Christian.
Four matches were wrestled against Clarkson/Leigh. Marsden won by pin in 1:20, Jakob Hogan (182) needed just 47 seconds to put his foe on the mat and Hayes was even quicker with a pin in 29 seconds.
Kearney Catholic Duals
CCO's competition in a Dec. 19 road dual tournament included a scaled-down but still talented Class A Kearney team, a Class D Burwell team with two rated wrestlers and Gibbon and Kearney Catholic with one each.
Graham and Bryce Reed had a pair of pins in the 42-36 win over Gibbon that saw the Twisters go 2-1 and collect five forfeits.
CCO was 5-3 against Kearney but gave up 36 points on open weights and lost 51-30. Sterup, Marsden, Graham, Reed and Hogan all won by pinfall.
CCO beat Kearney Catholic 45-18 and won the only three matches that were held on the mat. Sterup won by late first period pin, Graham defeated 152 No. 4 Chris Feldner in the 160 match, 2-0, and Reed followed that up with a mid-second period pin.
Burwell was the only opponent to win more head-to-head matches, 4-2. That plus two forfeits were too much to overcome. Winners included Reed on a pin at 170 in just over a minute and Sterup by pin in 1:15.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.