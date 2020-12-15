Two Twister champs, CCO third at home invite

Cross County/Osceola wrestling sent four to finals matches and came away with two gold medals at its home Osceola Invite on Saturday. Those results plus four other medals vaulted the Twisters up to third in the team standings among 12 other programs.

Fillmore Central came away with the tournament title over Southwest 165.5-140. The team champions had six finalists and three gold medals while the runners-up produced three finalists, one gold and 11 total medals. CCO put together a 96-point total.

CCO champions included Cameron Graham and Bryce Reed. Both finished atop the podium for the second time this year after winning titles last week at Lakeview.

Graham remained a perfect 5-0 at 160 pounds with a 5-0 win and a 7-6 decision. He trailed 6-4 after the first period, escaped the bottom in the second and scored a takedown to take the lead. He then rode out Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester for the win.

Reed took the 170 title in a round-robin format since there were only five others in the weight class. He won with a pin in 40 seconds, a pin in 47 seconds, a pin with 28 seconds left in the match, a medical forfeit and a pin with 25 seconds left in the first period. Reed is 8-0 on the year.