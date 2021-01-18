Two Vikes on top in Schuyler

Logan Jaixen won his second straight Schuyler Invite, Andon Stenger captured his first and Lakeview took third as a team against a quality field at the Schuyler Invite on Saturday.

Bennington, the No. 7 Class B tournament rated team by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, ran away with the team trophy. Blair, No. 4 in those same ratings, was a distant 45.5 points behind. Lakeview trailed Blair by 30.

Bennington has four wrestlers listed in the NSWCA top six, Blair has six and Lakeview two. The Badgers sent seven to the finals and won three gold medals. Blair had eight in title matches and won five. Lakeview had two, won both of those and captured four bronze medals from wrestlers that were beaten in the semifinals.

"We wrestled pretty down close to where we were seeded in a lot of brackets. Stenger's win was a big win beating that kid at 120, and LJ was first pinning his way through. He rebounded well after the other night and hadn't been feeling the best lately," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Some of those tough matches we were hoping to get a couple of, we didn't get a lot of those. We put ourselves in good positions that just couldn't get over the hump.

"The guys that had top-four finishes were big, but there were a lot of other guys that came through."