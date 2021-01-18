Two Vikes on top in Schuyler

Logan Jaixen won his second straight Schuyler Invite, Andon Stenger captured his first and Lakeview took third as a team against a quality field at the Schuyler Invite on Saturday.
Bennington, the No. 7 Class B tournament rated team by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, ran away with the team trophy. Blair, No. 4 in those same ratings, was a distant 45.5 points behind. Lakeview trailed Blair by 30.
Bennington has four wrestlers listed in the NSWCA top six, Blair has six and Lakeview two. The Badgers sent seven to the finals and won three gold medals. Blair had eight in title matches and won five. Lakeview had two, won both of those and captured four bronze medals from wrestlers that were beaten in the semifinals.
"We wrestled pretty down close to where we were seeded in a lot of brackets. Stenger's win was a big win beating that kid at 120, and LJ was first pinning his way through. He rebounded well after the other night and hadn't been feeling the best lately," coach Jeff Bargen said. "Some of those tough matches we were hoping to get a couple of, we didn't get a lot of those. We put ourselves in good positions that just couldn't get over the hump.
"The guys that had top-four finishes were big, but there were a lot of other guys that came through."
Jaixen bumped up to face 12-1 Bryar Nadrchal of Platteview in Thursday's home dual win. Adjusting the lineup with Platteview open at 138 pounds, Jaixen moved up in a strategic change. It looked like it was going to work until he was reversed in the third period and lost 4-3. It was just his third loss of the season. His other two losses came to Class A No. 1 Darin Diaz of North Platte and Class B No. 3 Landon Templar of Blair.
Back at 138 on Saturday, Jaixen needed less than four minutes of mat time to take his second Schuyler title. He had a bye into the semis, pinned that opponent in 2:19 and his finals foe in just 1:14. There was no rematch with Templar. He wasn't in action and hasn't wrestled since Jan. 2.
Stenger has been at 120 in his last six matches following the first half of the season at 126. He's 6-0 at 120 and won seven in a row. Saturday was his second straight tournament title following a win at Ashland-Greenwood the previous weekend.
Stenger has a bronze and two golds this season. Saturday he had a pin in 36 seconds, another in 20 seconds then a 6-4 win over No. 4 Ivan Lazo of Lexington. Stenger scored the first takedown and had Lazo in pinning position for three nearfall points. He rode Lazo out in the second, suffered a takedown in the third but escaped and hung on.
Owen Bargen was 3-1 at 113 pounds and had two pins and a 7-4 win in the third-place match. His lone loss was to No. 4 Daven Naylor of Lexington in the semis. Bargen led 5-2 after the first two minutes and 5-4 headed into the third period when Naylor scored two takedowns and a penalty point while Bargen could only muster an escape.
Kevin Dominguez was also 3-1 at 132 with a loss in the semis. He won 3-0, 8-0 and 1-0 with a 6-3 loss to No. 4 AJ Parrish of Bennington figured in. Dominguez's three points were all on escapes.
Landon Ternus was third at 182 on a day that included two pins and a 10-3 win. He lost in the semis to No. 6 Braden Hanson of Blair then bounced back with two wins. Austen Smith was third at 195 with three pins and pinfall loss to No. 3 Luke MacDonald of Bennington. He two bounced back from the loss with two wins.
Noah Wyatt was fifth at 106 with a 2-2 record, Pablo Tellez went 0-2 at 126, Hayden Johnston was 2-2 at 145 and took fifth, Brock Mahoney was sixth at 152 with a 1-3 showing, Yordi Dominguez was 1-2 at 160 and in fifth place, Juan Rodriguez went 1-2 at 170 and was fourth, Erick Bello split four matches at 220 and earned fifth and Lyle Kudron picked up his first-ever varsity win, went 1-3 and was sixth at 285.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.