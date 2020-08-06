Uncrowned but not unknown

"We worked on some techniques and on some things in practice, and he just took off," Tessendorf said. "He called a nice game, he understood the game and he was our captain on the infield. He was directing traffic behind the plate, and you just don't see that with a freshman who's never caught these guys before."

A second unknown was Blaser. Following consecutive football seasons with knee injuries that led to ACL surgery, he was back on the diamond for the first time in two years.

He did anything but ease his way back in. Blaser was the most consistent hitter on the team, solidified the infield as the starting shortstop and struck out 19 hitters in 13 innings while allowing just two hits.

"I don't have any way to explain that, other than he's a competitor and he's got God-given tools," Tessendorf said. "Who knows if he had played these last two years what he would do. I think he'd be stronger, but who knows what he'd done. How do you improve on hitting .600, making one error at shortstop and throwing strikes? How do you do better than that?"

What brought it all together, though, wasn't necessarily new players with new abilities, holdovers who had established themselves or any one particular area of the game but how the personalities came together.