Uncrowned but not unknown

There's little doubt at this point that the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds were a Class B Legion state team. The Reds' district included opponents that lost to OWA four times by a combined score of 47-3.
State would have featured stiffer competition, but there are few rosters anywhere in Nebraska that could match the team's depth, speed, power, consistency and play-making ability.
Sadly, what could have been will remain a mystery without a postseason. Years from now, the manner in which the Reds put together their 10-0 season will likely become the stuff of legend.
Name the best-ever Columbus Legion team. 'But what about that 2020 Reds team?' will almost certainly be the reply to anyone who suggests any other group.
At least in the 10 games played, there's more than enough evidence to support OWA taking its place in local mythology.
Adding to the legend is the last week of play, or, more accurately described, the lack of a last week of play. Not only did OWA suffer from a summer without a playoff system, but the last four games were lost to cancellation for coronavirus concerns.
Still, while the season was short and sweet, the Reds left behind many, many more answers than questions. What those answers mean will never be clearly defined. Like the team, they're now floating through time, lost to history as a part of what may sound like a tall tale as the years go by.
"I'm very confident that we would have been in the state tournament. Then...who knows?" coach Travis Tessendorf said. "With the pitching staff we had going six, seven deep, I like our chances to go a long way. That's the disappointing part. But then again, we got to play, and these kids made some really good friendships."
Owens Wealth Advisors scored 100 runs while allowing just nine. Of the 10 wins, five came by shutout and seven were earned by mercy rule. Over the final five games, the Reds gave up just one unearned run.
Five players with 25 or more plate appearances hit over .300, one hit a blistering .586, OWA hitters struck out just 41 times compared to 39 walks and the team stole 26 bases and had 26 extra base hits. With the glove, the Reds had a fielding percentage of .948 with just 12 errors in almost 200 chances.
Needless to say, there wasn't anything the team didn't do well, or at least, above average.
Yet, if the pandemic took away the chance at a title, it added personnel that wouldn't have otherwise contributed in major ways.
When David City decided to cancel its Legion season, that sent pitcher/infielder Jordan Kracl and catcher Krae Lavicky to Columbus. It also, dramatically reduced the summer basketball season, freeing up Jacob and Jason Sjuts from Humphrey to join the team after having played summer baseball with many of the same teammates in previous years.
The Sjutses were set on returning to the diamond regardless, but there's no doubt the reduction of other activities helped sway that decision.
Those four additions took an already excellent roster and made it great. Kracl won four games as a pitcher, didn't allow an earned run in 18 and 2/3 innings and struck out 33.
"It was definitely a bizarre summer having to play for a new team, but I loved every minute of it," Kracl said. "It was so nice, and we just had a fun time playing on the field and winning games. What else could you ask for?"
Jacob Sjuts gave up one earned run in 18 innings, struck out 38 and fanned 17 in one six-inning victory. Jason Sjuts hit .353 with an OBP over .500 and Lavicky continually developed behind the plate.
"It was just a real fun experience playing with a bunch of new guys and making a lot of new friends," Lavicky said. "Obviously, we had a really solid team this year, won a lot of games and had a lot of fun."
If there was some concern before everything began it was at catcher. There was no clear, every-day catcher, and when Lavicky joined up and filled that role, there was still some concern about his relative youth and inexperience in catching a staff that featured both speed and velocity at one end and precision and movement at the other.
It took all of two games for Lavicky to quell those fears.
"We worked on some techniques and on some things in practice, and he just took off," Tessendorf said. "He called a nice game, he understood the game and he was our captain on the infield. He was directing traffic behind the plate, and you just don't see that with a freshman who's never caught these guys before."
A second unknown was Blaser. Following consecutive football seasons with knee injuries that led to ACL surgery, he was back on the diamond for the first time in two years.
He did anything but ease his way back in. Blaser was the most consistent hitter on the team, solidified the infield as the starting shortstop and struck out 19 hitters in 13 innings while allowing just two hits.
"I don't have any way to explain that, other than he's a competitor and he's got God-given tools," Tessendorf said. "Who knows if he had played these last two years what he would do. I think he'd be stronger, but who knows what he'd done. How do you improve on hitting .600, making one error at shortstop and throwing strikes? How do you do better than that?"
What brought it all together, though, wasn't necessarily new players with new abilities, holdovers who had established themselves or any one particular area of the game but how the personalities came together.
Oftentimes, Tessendorf said, he'd return to the dugout in between innings to see members of the roster discussing the opposing pitcher or other elements of the game. There was no needed encouragement about winning or prodding necessary to stay in the moment. It was clear that while some of the team was new, there was a common goal everyone could get behind: winning.
"They had a lot of fun out there screwing around and being goofy, but when the umpire said, 'Play ball,' they were there to compete," Tessendorf said. "They made coaching really easy. We'd go to practice and have to figure out, 'What do they really do wrong?'"
That's a debate that can be held now for generations. What, if anything, couldn't the 2020 Junior Reds have done?
Not finding out will always be a point of frustration, but the time together was much more meaningful than requiring any sort of validation.
"There was no area or state tournaments, but we got to play and these kids had some really good friendships, and they're still talking," Tessendorf said. "Kracl and Lavicky are still texting all the guys. We were up with the Sjuts boys at their brother Tyler's graduation and half the baseball team was there. That wouldn't have happened with baseball this year.
"There were some great memories and friendships that were developed. Hopefully that will carry over to next year. What a year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
