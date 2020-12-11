Unified Cougar girls look to make more history

"Their ball skills are pretty good, but what we like about all of them, as well as our other seniors in Jacy Mentink and Grace Yungdahl, is their development of leadership skills," Boshart said. "The girls have done a great job of pushing the team along in practice and coaching up younger girls, which is really inspiring to see. Weight room development has been huge in our program and we're hoping to see that pay off, even more, this season."

The Cougars opened the year considered a ratings contender by the Lincoln Journal Star. In two games, Cross County has shown the defense of a year ago remains firmly in place. Wins include 62-27 over McCool Junction and 46-8 against Shelby-Rising City.

Schaefer, Stratman and Noble combined for 36 in the first win and 27 in the second. Sandell scored 10 against SRC, just the fourth time in her career she's reached double digits.

If the defense remains dominant, the big three leaves their mark and more players like Sandell step up when needed, Cross County likes its chances to match last year's achievements and be in position to reach even bigger heights.

Boshart runs a program built on the cornerstone of toughness, communication, unity and discipline. All of those were necessary in an irregular offseason and will be again on the journey ahead.