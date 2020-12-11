Unified Cougar girls look to make more history

Cross County girls basketball hit the 20-win mark for the first time in 13 seasons a year ago. Add in a Crossroads Conference Tournament title and it was the first time in school history both of those had been achieved in the same season.
The Cougars won 13 in a row at one point but lost in the first round of the subdistrict tournament. It was not how the team saw the season ending after an unbeaten stretch that lasted 49 straight days.
The emotions and the tears flowed freely following a loss to Wahoo Neumann.
But in the midst of devastation, coach Mitch Boshart gave his team all the reasons for pride. Chief among those reasons was the bond that forged the Cougars together as a truly unified group.
Cross County brings back five players that played in 21 games or more. That would seem to make continued unity a given. But every team, every year, is different, Bohsart said.
Writing another memorable tale about Cougar girls basketball will require a return to the mindset of a year ago.
"We want to compete at a high level every day, whether that is in practice or games," Boshart said. "If we continue to get a little bit better each day, we're excited to see where that can take us. Obviously, the success we had last year was fun, but with a new year comes new challenges and expectations, and we look forward to attacking those head-on."
Three juniors and two sophomores made up the contingent of players who were in at least 21 games.
Seniors Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schafer led the Cougars in scoring and were the only two that averaged in double figures. Also back is Jacy Mentik, a senior that played in 23 games, Josi Noble, a junior who was in all 25 games and averaged seven points, and Chloe Sandell, a junior what was part of 24 games and scored just under four points per contest.
Two others, Haileigh Moutray and Jayden Fellows played in at least 13 games.
Yet, while teams are often judged for what returns in the scoring column, Cross County was a team that hung its hat on defense. The Cougars gave up less than 30 points per game and six times allowed fewer than 20.
Those marks will be difficult to replicate, but dictating the action based on a defensive mindset remains the goal, especially after the graduation of senior point guard Amanda Giannou.
In his five years at Cross Country, Boshart didn't have the same player running the offense at the point in back-to-back season until Giannou did it each of the past two years.
At the end of last season, Boshart said he could have written a book about what Giannou had meant to the program - thus the focus on maintaining and furthering the bond the group had a year ago. The strongest voice in shaping that bond has moved on, but Schaefer, Stratman and Noble have recognized the need to take the reins and lead.
"Their ball skills are pretty good, but what we like about all of them, as well as our other seniors in Jacy Mentink and Grace Yungdahl, is their development of leadership skills," Boshart said. "The girls have done a great job of pushing the team along in practice and coaching up younger girls, which is really inspiring to see. Weight room development has been huge in our program and we're hoping to see that pay off, even more, this season."
The Cougars opened the year considered a ratings contender by the Lincoln Journal Star. In two games, Cross County has shown the defense of a year ago remains firmly in place. Wins include 62-27 over McCool Junction and 46-8 against Shelby-Rising City.
Schaefer, Stratman and Noble combined for 36 in the first win and 27 in the second. Sandell scored 10 against SRC, just the fourth time in her career she's reached double digits.
If the defense remains dominant, the big three leaves their mark and more players like Sandell step up when needed, Cross County likes its chances to match last year's achievements and be in position to reach even bigger heights.
Boshart runs a program built on the cornerstone of toughness, communication, unity and discipline. All of those were necessary in an irregular offseason and will be again on the journey ahead.
"It's a new season. We had fun last year, but we graduated some good players and we'll insert new players into our rotation this year," Boshart said. "...This is a special group, and has been for the last few years, in the fact that they are very tight-knit, and genuinely care about and love each other."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
