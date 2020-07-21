UNK, MIAA delay start of fall sports

“Our plan right now is to pick up games we lose in the fall and finish our seasons by playing those games in the spring,” said Bauer. “Most indications are that the NCAA will move championships to the spring.”

That means football will play seven games starting with an Oct. 3 home game against Missouri Western then play the three games scheduled prior to that date in the spring. Volleyball will open Oct. 2 at home and play an additional five matches in the spring. Women's soccer opens the same day at home and will move four games to spring.

All other fall sports are still having schedules adjusted and finalized.

“We need to be flexible because there is still so much uncertainty,” said Bauer. “We’ll work together as a university and conference to give our student-athletes and fans the best experience possible. I’ve asked our coaches and athletes to be leaders through this process.”

Nine of 23 Division II athletic conferences have canceled fall seasons in total.

The MIAA said the success of the plan depends on students, employees and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior. The conference also urged student-athletes to remain vigilant in protecting the health of their teams.