UNK, MIAA delay start of fall sports

The University of Nebraska and it's athletic conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Monday the delay of the start of the fall sports season to Sept. 28.
Chancellors and presidents of the league's 14 schools approved the late start unanimously. The change affects football, volleyball, cross country, women's golf, women's soccer and women's tennis at UNK. Each of those sport seasons will begin just about one month later than scheduled.
Loper athletes and others at MIAA schools will report for fall practices Aug. 31.
“This is very challenging and creates some difficulties, but delaying the start of our seasons gives us hope that there will be games this fall,” said UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer in a release from the university. “We need sports on this campus and in our community because it pulls us together. It’s been an empty feeling the last four months with no practices or games. At the same time, we know we have to move forward in a way that’s safe and protects the health of everybody.”
This change will move several games, matches and events to the spring. The NCAA approved fall sports splitting seasons into a partial schedule in one semester and the remainder, including championships, in another.
MIAA conference championships will be discussed later after the NCAA Division II Administrative Council determines regional and championship dates.
“Our plan right now is to pick up games we lose in the fall and finish our seasons by playing those games in the spring,” said Bauer. “Most indications are that the NCAA will move championships to the spring.”
That means football will play seven games starting with an Oct. 3 home game against Missouri Western then play the three games scheduled prior to that date in the spring. Volleyball will open Oct. 2 at home and play an additional five matches in the spring. Women's soccer opens the same day at home and will move four games to spring.
All other fall sports are still having schedules adjusted and finalized.
“We need to be flexible because there is still so much uncertainty,” said Bauer. “We’ll work together as a university and conference to give our student-athletes and fans the best experience possible. I’ve asked our coaches and athletes to be leaders through this process.”
Nine of 23 Division II athletic conferences have canceled fall seasons in total.
The MIAA said the success of the plan depends on students, employees and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior. The conference also urged student-athletes to remain vigilant in protecting the health of their teams.
Leadership from all MIAA schools will meet again on Aug. 3 to further discuss the plan.
“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”
