Veteran Crusader boys hold off SCC

Grand Island Central Catholic's size and veteran presence were just enough to hold off an upset-minded Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball team in a 61-50 final on Friday in Grand Island.

The Crusaders, the No. 2 team in C-2, bring back their entire starting roster from a year ago and feature a 6-foot-9 center and two forwards at 6-2 and 6-3.

But regardless of the advantages in those areas, Scotus hung with GICC throughout. The Shamrocks missed a crucial layup late that might have made it more interesting, but overall, coach Tyler Swanson said, made just one or two fewer shots than the Crusaders.

"They hit some shots early from the perimeter, but we hung right up there with them and made some shots, too," Swanson said. "I was really happy with the effort we gave and how we played, just credit to them. They made one more shot than we did each quarter."

GICC led 17-15 after the first quarter 32-27 at the half and 48-40 at the start of the fourth.

The Shamrocks limited the Crusaders' 6-9 center to nine points, choosing to protect the paint while allowing some spacing outside. Unfortunately, while the strategy worked to prevent easier shots, GICC made the harder ones, going 12 for 26 from long range.