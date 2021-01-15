Vikes put Platteview on the mat

Lakeview won six of the final eight matches and turned a back-and-forth dual into a relatively easy win on Thursday at home.
The Vikings picked up five wins by pinfall, two more by forfeit and one in a close decision. Bonus points in seven of eight wins were more than enough to come back from an 0-2 start when the Trojans had pinfall wins in the first two matches.
Lakeview hadn't wrestled in a dual since New Year's Eve in a loss at Aurora. The Vikings evened up their dual record to 3-3 with the win.
"Even our guys that lost by pin, we wrestled them tough. Our young guys weren't intimidated, but we had some growing pains. I was proud of those effort. We've just got to learn to finish, and, even if it's a loss, not give up a pin," coach Jeff Bargen said. "On the flip side, we got bonus points from pretty much everyone else that went out there."
Lakeview winners included Landon Ternus, Austen Smith, Noah Wyatt, Owen Bargen, Andon Stenger, Kevin Dominguez, Omar Gonzalez and Brock Mahoney.
Ternus, Smith, Wyatt, Stenger and Mahoney earned falls. Bargen and Gonzalez accepted forfeits. Dominguez earned a tough fought 5-4 decision.
Freshmen Yordi Dominguez and Juan Rodriguez both lost by pinfall. Dominguez was facing Platteview's only NSWCA ranked wrestler at 160 pounds, took the match into the second period but fell behind 7-0 when he was pinned. Rodriguez trailed 8-2 with 42 seconds remaining in the match when he was finally put on the mat.
Ternus responded with a third-period pin while Smith needed barely a minute for his pin and a quick 12-12 tie.
Platteview took its final led on two more back-to-back pins over juniors Erick Bello and Lyle Kudron. Wyatt needed just 19 seconds to stem the tide with a pin, Bargen accepted a forfeit and Stenger led 5-0 when he converted a takedown into a pin with 23 seconds left in the first period.
Pablo Tellez suffered a pin at 126 pounds and it was again tied. Dominguez led 4-2 at the start of the third in the ensuing match, gave up a reversal from the top but escaped in time to take the lead and hold off any more moves.
Overweight at 138, Platteview surrendered its second six-point forfeit in the next match. Senior Logan Jaixen was handed just his third loss of the season in a 4-3 decision. Mahoney wrapped it up on a pin with a 5-0 lead and 16 seconds remaining in the first.
Jaixen was moved up to face 12-1 Bryar Nadrchal at 138. He led 3-2 after the first period but failed to escape the bottom in the second. Nadrchal reversed from the bottom in the third for the win.
"It was probably still the right move for the team," Bargen said. "We were trying to get one of our best wrestlers to wrestle one of their best."
Jaixen is tied with Owen Bargen for the team lead with 18 wins. Bargen, Dominguez, Jaixen, Stenger and Ternus each have 15 or more wins. The Vikings are at Schulyer on Saturday looking for their second Schuyler Invite title in three years.
"It was a fun dual and great having fans here. We got to hear the voices of some Lakeview wrestling fans we haven't been able to hear all year yelling in the crowd," coach Bargen said. "The place was rocking. It was a fun night for the team."
