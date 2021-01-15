Vikes put Platteview on the mat

Ternus responded with a third-period pin while Smith needed barely a minute for his pin and a quick 12-12 tie.

Platteview took its final led on two more back-to-back pins over juniors Erick Bello and Lyle Kudron. Wyatt needed just 19 seconds to stem the tide with a pin, Bargen accepted a forfeit and Stenger led 5-0 when he converted a takedown into a pin with 23 seconds left in the first period.

Pablo Tellez suffered a pin at 126 pounds and it was again tied. Dominguez led 4-2 at the start of the third in the ensuing match, gave up a reversal from the top but escaped in time to take the lead and hold off any more moves.

Overweight at 138, Platteview surrendered its second six-point forfeit in the next match. Senior Logan Jaixen was handed just his third loss of the season in a 4-3 decision. Mahoney wrapped it up on a pin with a 5-0 lead and 16 seconds remaining in the first.

Jaixen was moved up to face 12-1 Bryar Nadrchal at 138. He led 3-2 after the first period but failed to escape the bottom in the second. Nadrchal reversed from the bottom in the third for the win.

"It was probably still the right move for the team," Bargen said. "We were trying to get one of our best wrestlers to wrestle one of their best."