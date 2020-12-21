Viking boys find the win column

Two weeks of frustration came to an end for Lakeview boys basketball on Saturday when the Vikings captured the first win of the season 47-41 at David City.
Lakeview held a 15-point lead at halftime, allowed David City to whittle it down to one but held on thanks to free throws in the fourth quarter and playmaking down the stretch.
Adam Van Cleave led the way with 15 points while Eli Osten joined him in double figures with 10. Though the Vikings shot just 17 of 44, they also held the Scouts to 16 of 41, won on the glass and turned it over just nine times.
Lakeview had been struggling with poor starts, falling to 0-2 with fewer than 10 points in five of the six contests. The Vikings led 15-8 on Saturday then 26-15 at the half when the Scouts trimmed the deficit to 34-33 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Following that many stumbles out of the blocks, coach Tyler Colvin considered several options to changing pregame routines or working on starts in practice.
"We did things a little differently in pregame warmups," he said "I don't know if that was a contributing factor, but he boys really came out to play. Our defense really set the tone the first half, and we made some shots in the first quarter."
Those shots included two 3-pointers by Van Cleave and another from Cooper Tessendorf. Perimeter shooting cooled after that for a 4 of 17 day from long range, but with the first lead after the first-quarter all year, the confidence that came with not playing catch up was clear.
"It was just great team defense. Honestly, we had guys follow the scouting report and execute what we wanted them to execute," Colvin said. "We rebounded the ball really well. So, when they were missing those shots early, we were getting the boards, finish defensive possessions and make shots on offense."
David City began the comeback in the third when Lakeview went cold. Though turnovers and mistakes have often dogged the Vikings, there were few self-inflicted wounds right after halftime; they just couldn't hit shots, Colvin said.
Lakeview gave up just three offensive rebounds all game and all three came during the third and turned into second-chance points. Crucially, though, the Vikings held the lead and pulled away with a 13-8 fourth quarter that included five free throws from Van Cleave.
"We pushed it back to six or seven right away. Never letting them get the lead was big for us in terms of slowing down their momentum," Colvin said. "We hit our free throws, made some stops, rebounded the ball and had a couple nice plays.
"Adam came out the second half and did a good job of attacking the rim."
Lakeview improved to 1-6 and has one more game, Tuesday at home against Clarkson/Leigh, before hosting the holiday tournament last week.
"It's really big for our guys mentally," Colvin said. "You can some of the frustration and the stress of not winning any games to start. You could see them relax a little bit.
"I think we all know that we're a young team and we're growing into some of our roles right now, but getting that first win can sometimes be the hardest."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!