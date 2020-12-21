Viking boys find the win column

Two weeks of frustration came to an end for Lakeview boys basketball on Saturday when the Vikings captured the first win of the season 47-41 at David City.

Lakeview held a 15-point lead at halftime, allowed David City to whittle it down to one but held on thanks to free throws in the fourth quarter and playmaking down the stretch.

Adam Van Cleave led the way with 15 points while Eli Osten joined him in double figures with 10. Though the Vikings shot just 17 of 44, they also held the Scouts to 16 of 41, won on the glass and turned it over just nine times.

Lakeview had been struggling with poor starts, falling to 0-2 with fewer than 10 points in five of the six contests. The Vikings led 15-8 on Saturday then 26-15 at the half when the Scouts trimmed the deficit to 34-33 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Following that many stumbles out of the blocks, coach Tyler Colvin considered several options to changing pregame routines or working on starts in practice.

"We did things a little differently in pregame warmups," he said "I don't know if that was a contributing factor, but he boys really came out to play. Our defense really set the tone the first half, and we made some shots in the first quarter."