Viking boys skid stretches to five

Lakeview boys basketball had difficulty to defending penetration one night then fell victim to the fast break the next in a pair of losses this past weekend.

Saturday night was a 71-42 loss to Aquinas Catholic in which the Monarchs hit shots early then capitalized on Lakeview's lack of energy to create layups in transition over the next three quarters. Friday was a 52-26 loss to Centennial in which Lakeview allowed 50 percent shooting while going 1 for 14 from the perimeter.

The Vikings dropped to 2-13 and faces No. 6 and unbeaten Milford on Tuesday at home

Aquinas 71, Lakeview 42: The Vikings started cold, created just three points in the first quarter and quickly fell into a big hole against a hot Monarch squad.

Aquinas was 6 for 11 shooting in the first eight minutes, was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc then went 6 for 8 in the second quarter. That gave the visitors a 15-3 lead and then a 35-13 advantage at halftime.

Aquinas finished 21 of 36 shooting.