Viking boys skid stretches to five

Lakeview boys basketball had difficulty to defending penetration one night then fell victim to the fast break the next in a pair of losses this past weekend.
Saturday night was a 71-42 loss to Aquinas Catholic in which the Monarchs hit shots early then capitalized on Lakeview's lack of energy to create layups in transition over the next three quarters. Friday was a 52-26 loss to Centennial in which Lakeview allowed 50 percent shooting while going 1 for 14 from the perimeter.
The Vikings dropped to 2-13 and faces No. 6 and unbeaten Milford on Tuesday at home
Aquinas 71, Lakeview 42: The Vikings started cold, created just three points in the first quarter and quickly fell into a big hole against a hot Monarch squad.
Aquinas was 6 for 11 shooting in the first eight minutes, was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc then went 6 for 8 in the second quarter. That gave the visitors a 15-3 lead and then a 35-13 advantage at halftime.
Aquinas finished 21 of 36 shooting.
"They made a lot of shots early, took the wind out of our sails, we missed a lot again, they run the floor pretty hard and I think we had some guys trying to get some extra attempts and didn't get back on defense," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "It wasn't a good mix. Missed shots and not getting back - that's a recipe for disaster."
Fast break points began to come easier and easier for Aquinas in the second half as the large deficit perhaps began to drain Lakeview. The Monarchs finished at 60% shooting, and much of that was due to layups after a Viking missed shot.
Eli Osten led Lakeview with 11 points.
Centennial 54, Lakeview 26: Lakeview kept pace in the early stages but then managed single-digit totals in the final three quarters. Centennial hit on 18 of 36 and scored multiple times at the rim while beating a defender off the dribble then muscling up a shot at the glass.
Centennial led 14-10 through the first eight minutes then had an 18-point advantage at halftime.
"They are very physical, and we're just not good enough in our half-court man defense. Our first step isn't quick enough, nor is our attention to detail on the scouting report," Colvin said. "They have two really good players you have to guard, and we let them get going."
Those two players were senior Cooper Gierhan with 17 points and junior Jake Bargen with the same total. Cooper Tessendorf led Lakeview with nine points.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.