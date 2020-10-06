Vikings close season with subdistrict loss

Lakeview softball came into the B-7 subdistrict tournament on Monday in Seward and Tuesday knowing it would need to win the tournament to continue its season.

On Monday, Lakeview (10-14) started off with a win over York (15-16) but lost to Class B No. 6 Seward (21-8) in the semifinals.

The Lady Vikings then faced off against York again on Tuesday in the consolation semifinals, but the Dukes avenged Monday's loss and ended the Lakeview season.

Lakeview 6, York 3: Lakeview faced adversity early in the game, but rallied late with all six runs over the course of the final three innings.

York captured an early lead after a home run in the bottom of the first drew first blood. Lakeview had just three base runners in the first four innings, all three on walks, then found the offense in the fifth.

Lakeview tied the game after singles by Calie Booth and Nathaly Loza led to Abbie Scholl driving in a run on a ground out.

York regained the lead moments later when the Duke's second home run of the day scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Vikes answered with four in in the top of the six. Molly Frenzen hit a leadoff single and scored on an error in the next at bat.