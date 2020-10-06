Vikings close season with subdistrict loss

Lakeview softball came into the B-7 subdistrict tournament on Monday in Seward and Tuesday knowing it would need to win the tournament to continue its season.
On Monday, Lakeview (10-14) started off with a win over York (15-16) but lost to Class B No. 6 Seward (21-8) in the semifinals.
The Lady Vikings then faced off against York again on Tuesday in the consolation semifinals, but the Dukes avenged Monday's loss and ended the Lakeview season.
Lakeview 6, York 3: Lakeview faced adversity early in the game, but rallied late with all six runs over the course of the final three innings.
York captured an early lead after a home run in the bottom of the first drew first blood. Lakeview had just three base runners in the first four innings, all three on walks, then found the offense in the fifth.
Lakeview tied the game after singles by Calie Booth and Nathaly Loza led to Abbie Scholl driving in a run on a ground out.
York regained the lead moments later when the Duke's second home run of the day scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Vikes answered with four in in the top of the six. Molly Frenzen hit a leadoff single and scored on an error in the next at bat.
A walk placed runners on corners. Booth then blasted a home run over the left field fence to give Lakeview a 5-3 lead. The Lady Vikes added one more run in the top of the seventh off singles from Haley Frenzen and Molly Frenzen.
York attempted a late rally in the bottom of the seventh. A leadoff single and a walk placed runners in scoring position, but Lakeview retired the next three batters in order to secure the win.
Seward 10, Lakeview 0: Seward pitcher Sydney Parra caused all sorts of problems for Lakeview from inside the circle.
Parra pitched a no-hitter across four inning while walking only one batter and striking out five in a 10-0 win for the Bluejays.
Seward scored two in the first, two in the second and six in the fourth to win via run rule. Lakeivew left just two runners on base, Scholl with a walk and later on an error. Parra needed just 54 pitches to get through five innings of work.
York 11, Lakeview 1: Be sure to check online and in the Thursday edition for a story on this game.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!