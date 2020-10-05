Vikings compete at Central Conference Tournament

Lakeview girls golf competed at the Central Conference tournament on Friday at the Holdrege Country Club, but struggled to find success, placing eighth out of eight scoring teams.

The Lady Vikings shot a 481, which was only four strokes off of seventh-place Schuyler.

Senior Torrin Boyer led the Vikings with a score of 121, placing 30th out of 41 golfers. Hannah Kitt and Jerica Mohlman both shot a 122 to tie for 31st place, and Grace Berkeland carded a 124 to tie for 33rd.

Riley Stuhr of York won the tournament with a score of 87, leading the Dukes to a first-place team finish.

Lakeview will be in action next on Tuesday in the district golf tournament at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island with a chance at state on the line. The top three teams and the top 15 individual golfers from the tournament go to state.

Also in Lakeview's district are Adams Central, Aurora, Hastings, Northwest, Schuyler, Seward and York.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

