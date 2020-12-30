Vikings decked by Hall and Langmeier in Holiday Tournament

Lakeview boys basketball started Wednesday's home holiday tournament opening-round game against Schuyler on a 10-4 run and led 14-6 after the first quarter.

Lakeview's fun didn't last long though as Schuyler's height and athleticism finally caught up to the Vikings. The Warriors finished the second quarter on a 13-0 run taking the lead and never looking back in a 49-30 victory.

"They're a difficult matchup obviously with their size and their length and their experience," head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I thought we started off the game really well. Guys executed the game plan. We had some great shots and they fell. We had some good stops."

Schuyler seniors Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier made the game especially difficult for Lakeview.

The two seniors combined for over 30 points.

Colvin said he knew they would have to stop the dynamic duo down and di limit them in the first quarter.

"We made it tough for Langmeier and Hall early on," he said. "They went to the zone and we never found offensive rhythm again. They made a lot of free throws and it just kind of got away from us."