Vikings’ season-long hurdles doom subdistrict hopes

“They held her down and we had to adjust a little bit,” Jones said. “We were scrambling a little bit.”

It was easy to see why the seniors on the team had a bittersweet approach to how their season came to a close.

“This is obviously not the game that you want to end your career on,” Janssen said. “But (David City) played a very good game. They played junk defense, and they did everything they could to beat us. Credit to them. They did a great job.”

Even though the game didn’t go as planned, Jannsen said this past season has taught her and her teammates a valuable lesson.

“You had to learn how to grow up and keep playing hard no matter what,” she said, "and that’s what we tried to do.”

The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed to Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Haley Frenzen had a team-high nine points and two assists for Lakeview while Maddi Vogt and Katee Korte scored six each.

David City and Lakeview both duked it out early with the Scouts surging ahead 11-7 after one.