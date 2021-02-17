Vikings’ season-long hurdles doom them at subdistricts

If there was any game that could perfectly encapsulate the Lakeview girls basketball season, it was Wednesday night against David City, according to coach Monte Jones.
For a month now, the Lady Vikes have been without junior post Lilly Rowe. Fellow junior, Saylor Eberhart, didn't play a minute of the season after she was lost in a preseason injury before volleyball. The first injury could be planned for over months of preparation. The next, not so much. Both, in the long run, were a little too much to overcome for a roster highly inexperienced behind a handful of veteran players.
Lakeview scratched together nine wins but was 2-9 after Rowe's injury and lost its last six in a row including 45-30 to David City in the first round of subdistrict play held Wednesday night at the Dowd Activity Center.
Scotus defeated Boone Central 43-24 in the opening game and will face David City Thursday at 6 p.m. for the right to move on to the district final.
“This game was a microcosm of our whole season,” Jones said. “We lost two starters to injury. We were scrambling to try and find a way to win. Tonight, we had foul trouble, so we had to put people into places and try to find a way.”
David City also played a "junk defense" against the Lady Vikes' top scoring threat, Reese Jannsen. The gameplan worked in Scouts' favor, limiting Janssen to just four points on 1 of 6 shooting.
“They held her down and we had to adjust a little bit,” Jones said. “We were scrambling a little bit.”
It was easy to see why the seniors on the team had a bittersweet approach to how their season came to a close.
“This is obviously not the game that you want to end your career on,” Janssen said. “But (David City) played a very good game. They played junk defense, and they did everything they could to beat us. Credit to them. They did a great job.”
Even though the game didn’t go as planned, Jannsen said this past season has taught her and her teammates a valuable lesson.
“You had to learn how to grow up and keep playing hard no matter what,” she said, "and that’s what we tried to do.”
The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed to Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Haley Frenzen had a team-high nine points and two assists for Lakeview while Maddi Vogt and Katee Korte scored six each.
David City and Lakeview both duked it out early with the Scouts surging ahead 11-7 after one.
Lakeview cut the deficit to four, 16-12, in the second quarter, but that was the closest the Lady Vikes would come for the rest of the game. Lakeview trailed 20-14 heading into halftime.
The Scouts opened up their lead more in the third quarter, gaining their first double-digit advantage in the ballgame. At the start of the fourth, their advantage had grown to 33-22.
David City led by as much as 17 points in the last period before winning by 15.
Jones reiterated that the Scouts’ defensive approach was key in the contest.
“Over the whole game, their defense made the difference. They did a great job,” he said.
But, regardless of the outcome, the Lakeview coach said he was proud of his players’ performance in this one and in a tough season.
“They fought and showed good character and attitude," Jones said. "They did everything they could. I’m happy with that."
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.