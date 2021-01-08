Vikings, Shamrocks lead tournament selections

The Lakeview girls and Scotus Central Catholic boys led the list of Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament honorees released this week.

The Lakeview girls edged Scotus in the championship game that included 14 points for senior Reese Janssen and 13 for junior Katee Korte. Those two were name to the all-tournament team. Janssen had 19 and Korte 10 in the semifinal win over Schuyler.

Scotus rained down 3-pointers on Schuyler for a boys tournament title. Senior Josh Faust had five of those 3s and 19 points overall. He had 14 the day before in the semifinal win over Twin River. Junior Garrett Oakley, eight points against Schuyler and 11 against Twin River, was also named all-tournament.

Other all-tournament awardees included Lakeview junior Eli Osten, Scotus senior Janae Rusher, Schuyler senior Easton Hall girls senior Jocelyn Tena, Twin River senior Wes Graham and girls senior Katie Paczosa.

