Vikings win on senior night

Schuyler narrowed Lakeview's lead to 27-21 with a win at 170, but sophomore Landon Ternus pinned Jessie Martinez in 37 seconds at 182 to stretch the lead once again.

Smith's pin lead to the victory at 195 before Schuyler won by pin at 220 and took a forfeit at heavyweight.

"It feels amazing especially on senior night," Smith said. "It's kind of like my last hoorah. It just feels amazing that we won and the points we won by. We wrestled great, and were very patient with our shots. I think everyone as a whole wrestled really well."

Bargen was especially happy with how his three seniors performed.

"It was senior night and all three that wrestled had big wins for us. I know Kevin is probably disappointed in himself. He probably wanted a bonus-point win, but I thought he wrestled well. Logan Jaixen getting a pin and Austen Smith getting a pin; really happy for my seniors that they could go 3-0 on Senior Night and kind of set the tone for the team."

Lakeview will be in action next on Friday at the Blair Wrestling Dual Invitational and on Saturday at the Logan View Invite.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.