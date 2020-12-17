Vikings win on senior night

Lakeview and Schuyler came down to the wire in Thursday's Lakeview Senior Night. Both teams won seven matches but it was pinfalls that sealed a 39-33 victory for the Vikings.
Lakeview won six of its seven matches by pinfall compared to just three for the Warriors.
Senior Austen Smith wrapped up the victory for the Vikings after pinning Gabriel Moya in the second period at 195 pounds.
"Overall I thought we wrestled pretty well," head coach Jeff Bargen said. "We got some key bonus points when the opportunities arose. Even in some of those matches where it didn't go our way, I thought our kids fought and didn't give up bonus points, and we knew it was going to come down to that."
Schuyler opened the dual with a win at 106 pounds but sophomore Owen Bargen put Lakeview back on track after pinning Trey Svatora in the first period at 113.
The Warriors won 10-3 at 120, but junior Pablo Tellez fought off Bryan Romero at the end to avoid a major decision.
Junior Andon Stenger made quick work of WilFernando Castro with a 38-second pin at 126. Senior Kevin Dominguez kept the streak alive in a 5-1 decision of Freddy Bailio. Senior Logan Jaixen stretched the Vikings' lead to 21-9 with a second-period pin against Jesus Carrasco.
The Warriors picked up decisions at 145 and 152 before junior Brock Mahoney pinned Jhony Escobar in the second period at 160.
Schuyler narrowed Lakeview's lead to 27-21 with a win at 170, but sophomore Landon Ternus pinned Jessie Martinez in 37 seconds at 182 to stretch the lead once again.
Smith's pin lead to the victory at 195 before Schuyler won by pin at 220 and took a forfeit at heavyweight.
"It feels amazing especially on senior night," Smith said. "It's kind of like my last hoorah. It just feels amazing that we won and the points we won by. We wrestled great, and were very patient with our shots. I think everyone as a whole wrestled really well."
Bargen was especially happy with how his three seniors performed.
"It was senior night and all three that wrestled had big wins for us. I know Kevin is probably disappointed in himself. He probably wanted a bonus-point win, but I thought he wrestled well. Logan Jaixen getting a pin and Austen Smith getting a pin; really happy for my seniors that they could go 3-0 on Senior Night and kind of set the tone for the team."
Lakeview will be in action next on Friday at the Blair Wrestling Dual Invitational and on Saturday at the Logan View Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
