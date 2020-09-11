Volleyball Wrap: Cougars sweep Central City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a total team effort for Cross County in Thursday's road sweep over Central City with six different players contributing seven or more points.

Central City (0-5) didn't do itself any favors, committing 40 errors leading to a 25-10, 25-16 and 25-12 victory for Cross County (2-2).

The Cougars weren't the only team in action. D-1 No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, High Plains Community, Osceola, Boone Central and Twin River all played on Thursday.

Cross County def. Central City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12: Chloe Sandell made her presence felt at the next, blocking a team-high five shots and spiking down five kills.

Shyanne Anderson wreaked havoc for the Bison with four aces, three kills and two blocks. Anderson also had a team-high 17 assists.

Erica Startman led the Cougars in kills with eight and Lily Peterson finished with seven kills and one block. Cortlyn Schaefer tallied one ace, four kills and two blocks and Bren Lemburg recorded five kills and two blocks.

Cross County is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Heartland Lutheran (4-5). McCool Junction (4-4) will also be in attendance.