Volleyball Wrap: Cougars sweep Central City

It was a total team effort for Cross County in Thursday's road sweep over Central City with six different players contributing seven or more points.
Central City (0-5) didn't do itself any favors, committing 40 errors leading to a 25-10, 25-16 and 25-12 victory for Cross County (2-2).
The Cougars weren't the only team in action. D-1 No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, High Plains Community, Osceola, Boone Central and Twin River all played on Thursday.
Cross County def. Central City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12: Chloe Sandell made her presence felt at the next, blocking a team-high five shots and spiking down five kills.
Shyanne Anderson wreaked havoc for the Bison with four aces, three kills and two blocks. Anderson also had a team-high 17 assists.
Erica Startman led the Cougars in kills with eight and Lily Peterson finished with seven kills and one block. Cortlyn Schaefer tallied one ace, four kills and two blocks and Bren Lemburg recorded five kills and two blocks.
Cross County is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Heartland Lutheran (4-5). McCool Junction (4-4) will also be in attendance.
North Bend Central (5-3) def. D-1 No. 9 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (0-3), 25-23, 25-13, 25-21: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is still looking for its first win of the season after being swept by North Bend Central at home on Thursday.
The Bulldogs committed 41 errors, including 20 attacking errors.
Junior Addison Schneider led HLHF with 16 kills, three aces and three blocks. Senior Riley Jurgens finished with a team-high 37 digs.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Friday Invitational.
The teams in attendance are Friend (1-4), Exeter-Milligan (6-1), Freeman (7-2), Kenesaw (4-2), Lawrence-Nelson (4-3), Meridian (2-3) and Sutton (4-3).
D-2 No. 8 Nebraska Christian (6-0) def. High Plains Community (2-2), 25-23, 25-20, 25-21: Nebraska Christian junior Shelby Mchargue was a thorn in High Plain's side all night in Thursday's home match.
The 5-10 outside hitter blocked seven of the Storms kill attempts as the Eagles finished with 15 blocks as a team.
Nebraska Christian also served 11 aces including all 11 from junior Tabitha Seip.
High Plains senior Brooke Bannister led The Storm with eight kills. Junior Alexis Kalkwarf served four aces and assisted on 11 points. Senior Brianna Wilshusen tallied 22 digs.
High Plains is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Harvard Invitational. The teams in attendance are Harvard (4-3), Elba (0-3), Heartland Lutheran (4-5), McCool Junction (4-4), St. Edward (0-5).
D-1 No. 10 Mead (7-2) def. Osceola (2-3), 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16: Osceola won the first set against its ranked opponent at home but didn't score more than 16 points in any set afterwards.
Mead senior Rebecca Halbmaier led the Raiders with 13 kills.
Osceola is in action at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hampton (4-5).
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5-4) def. Boone Central (0-3), 25-23, 25-16, 25-12: Boone Central sophomore Mara Ranslem did all she could to keep the Cardinals in their home match against GACC delivering eight kills, but the Bluejays finished with 35 kills as a team and seven aces in the sweep.
Senior Marysa Duerksen led with 15 digs and senior Paige Nelson assisted on 18 kills.
Boone Central is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Boone Central Invite.
The other teams in attendance are C-1 No. 6 Lakeview (5-1), Central City (0-5), Crofton (2-3), Oakland-Craig (6-1), Ord (4-3), Stanton (2-5) and Tekamah-Herman (2-6).
Schuyler (2-4) def. Twin River (0-7), 25-11, 25-12
West Point-Beemer (8-3) def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9: Twin River is still is search of its first victory after being swept in both matches of a triangular at Schuyler.
Chloe Pilakowski finished with two kills and one ace, Sydnei Kemper recorded three kills, Raina Swanson served two aces and one kills.
Strain led the Titans with five assists and Konwinski tallied eight digs.
Twin River is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fullerton (5-1).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
