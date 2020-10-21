Volleyball Wrap: Cross County/St. Francis win conference titles

TUESDAY
Cross County def. D-1 #2 BDS, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15: Cross County (21-9) became just the third team to defeat Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (25-3) and win the Crossroads Conference Tournament to end the regular season.
Senior Courtlyn Schafer delivered 21 kills, freshman Shyanne Anderson served four aces and senior Erica Stratman blocked seven shots.
Schaefer also led the Cougars with 21 digs and Anderson had 29 assists.
Cross County is 2-9 against BDS since 2012 but has won two of the last three meetings.
Cross County is in action next in the C2-7 subdistrict along with Aquinas Catholic (10-20), Centennial (19-11) and Shelby-Rising City (8-18).
D-2 #5 Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11: Humphrey St. Francis (23-2) wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday in a triangular at Schuyler.
Kylee Wessel powered the Flyers past Madison (5-21), leading the team with 11 kills and blocking two shots.
Allison Weidner delivered nine kills and Alissa Kosch served five aces. Kosch also led the Flyers with 22 digs, and Peighton Eisenmenger recorded 22 assists.
St. Francis is 20-2 against Madison since 2007. The Flyers have won the last 11 matches dating back to 2014.
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2: Schuyler (3-17) only managed to score eight points against St. Francis. Wessel had more kills than all the Warriors combined with 12.
Kosch led the Warriors with 11 digs and Eisenmenger recorded 11 assists.
St. Francis will be in action next in the D2-4 subdistrict on Monday and Tuesday. The other teams in the subdistrict are Elba (1-18), Riverside (8-16), Spalding Academy (6-17) and St. Edward (1-16).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-10: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (13-14) wrapped up its regular season by winning both matches of a home triangular.
HLHF held Central City (2-24) to just nine kills while forcing 13 attacking errors. The Bison finished with one ace and committed five serving errors. They also had four serve-receive errors.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Nebraska Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17: Nebraska Christian (15-8) won one set after junior Molly Griess delivered nine kills.
But HLHF forced 12 attacking errors, seven serving errors, seven blocking errors, 27 dig errors, four ball-handling errors and five serve-receive errors.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is 2-1 against Nebraska Christian. The victory comes after the Eagles won last year's match.
HLHF is in action next in the D1-3 subdistrict with Osmond (7-15), Plainview (4-18), Tri County Northeast (9-15) and Wausa (13-9).
High Plains Community def. Hampton, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19: After losing in the semifinals on Saturday, High Plains (15-11) bounced back to win its last match in the Crossroads Conference Tournament, defeating Hampton (15-12) after senior Brooke Bannister delivered nine kills.
Sophomore Kenzie Wruble served four aces, Bannister blocked three shots, junior Alexis Kalkwarf finished with 11 assists and Brianna Wilshusen tallied 10 digs.
High Plains closes the regular season with a home triangular on Thursday against Nebraska Lutheran (1-23) and Osceola (10-11).
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4: Twin River (0-20) ended the regular season with a loss on the road to Wisner-Pilger (16-13).
Twin River is in action next at the D1-6 subdistrict against Central Valley (12-2), East Butler (3-25), High Plains (15-11) and Palmer (5-20).
MONDAY
Cross County def. D-2 #9 Exeter-Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8: In the semifinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament, Cross County defeated Exeter-Milligan (19-8) after Cortlyn Schaefer finished with 18 kills.
Exeter-Milligan struggled to serve the ball, committing 17 service errors compared to just 10 for Cross County. Anderson also served five aces.
Junior Chole Sandell blocked seven shots, senior Jacy Mentink recorded 10 digs and Anderson had 27 assists.
Osceola def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-14: Osceola (10-11) picked up a win in the Crossroads Conference tournament against East Butler (3-25) after losing in the first round. The win broke a three-match losing streak for Osceola.
Osceola will close the regular season in a triangular on Thursday at High Plains (15-11) in which Nebraska Lutheran (1-23)
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20: Crofton had five players finish with five or more kills against Boone Central (3-19) in the first round of the Mid-State Conference tournament to end the regular season for the Cardinals.
Sophomore Mara Ranslem led Boone Central with nine kills, senior Marysa Duerksen served four aces and recorded 22 digs, sophomore Macy Rankin blocked six shots and senior Paige Nelson finished with 16 assists.
Boone Central is 3-13 against Crofton since 2012 and has lost 13 of the last 14 including the last three.
Boone Central is in action next in the C1-7 subdistrict along with C-1 No. 7 Lakeview (24-5), Scotus (11-12) and David City (21-8).
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11: After winning the Goldenrod Conference tournament on Saturday, St. Francis turned around two days later to win at Central Valley (12-12) due to an unrelenting attack from Kylee Wessel and Allison Weidner.
Wessel recorded 15 kills and Weidner added 12. No one on Central Valley had more than six. Junior Kelly Pfeifer served three aces, senior Alissa Kosch recorded 34 digs and Peighton Eisenmenger finished with 36 assists.
SATURDAY
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15: Wessel and Weidner led St. Francis to a Goldenrod Championship on Saturday over Burwell (19-6). The Flyers finished with 50 kills compared to just 31 for the Longhorns.
Wessel recorded 17 kills and Weidner added 15. Weidner also served three aces. Kosch led the team in digs with 32 and Eisenmenger finished with 42 assists.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!