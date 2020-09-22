Volleyball Wrap: Cross County's Cortlyn Schaefer records 1000th kill

HLHF picked up the victory in the match against High Plains with nine kills from Addison Schneider. She finished with 11 kills on the night. Jurgens led the Bulldogs with three aces and 24 digs on the night and Abilyn Schneider tallied 15 assists.

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11: Cross County extended its win streak to four matches with a win on Thursday night at home against Heartland.

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18: St. Francis improved to 9-0 with a win at Riverside on Thursday and will be in action next on Thursday at home against Bloomfield.

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17: Osceola dropped its third straight match with a loss at Hampton on Thursday.

Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10: St. Edward won a match at the Harvard Tournament a few days prior, but the momentum didn't carry over as the Beavers lost at Cedar Bluffs on Thursday.

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

