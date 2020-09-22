Volleyball Wrap: Cross County's Cortlyn Schaefer records 1000th kill

Saturday
Cross County (9-2) def. East Butler (1-16), 25-17, 25-11
Cross County def. High Plains Community (9-16), 25-12, 24-26, 25-10
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran (0-12), 25-8, 25-9
Cross County def. Osceola (4-6), 25-18, 25-13: Cross County went 4-0 in its home invite on Saturday defeating East Butler, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola.
In addition to a perfect mark, senior Cortlyn Schaefer recorded her 1,000th career kills in a Cougar uniform. In four matches she finished with 44 kills, including 20 against High Plains.
Chloe Sandell was a brick wall at the net, blocking 11 shots, including five blocks against High Plains.
Bren Lemburg and Shyanne Anderson led Cross County in aces with five each. Anderson also led the Cougars in assists with 69, and Lemburg led the team in digs with 31.
The Cougars are now on a eight-game win streak.
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-9
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-21: Besides the loss to Cross County, High Plains went 3-0.
Senior Brianna Wilshusen led the Storm in kills with 36 in four matches. She also had 36 digs to lead High Plains.
Hailey Lindburg served 15 aces, Kenzie Wruble blocked four shots and Emily Ackerson assisted 47 times. High Plains came into a tournament on a two-game losing streak before winning three of four at the invite.
Osceola def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-12
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-12: Osceola went 2-2 at the Cross County Invite.
Stats were only available for the High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran matches, but in those two matches Zoey Walker led the Bulldogs in kills with six, Walker and Jadyn Johnson each served five aces, Blaike Bryan blocked two shots, Baili Kumpf finished with a team-high 18 digs and Jadyn Johnson assisted 20 times.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-7) def. Neligh-Oakdale (2-8), 20-25, 29-27, 25-11
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin Loup (7-6), 25-16, 25-27, 26-24
D-2 #2 CWC (9-0) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-14, 25-11: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family competed at the CWC tournament where it went 2-1 with it's only loss coming to the ranked hosts.
Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with 33 kills in three matches, Riley Jurgens and Kenna Roelle each served two aces, Addison Schneider blocked nine shots, Jurgens led with 61 digs and Abilyn Schneider led the Bulldogs with 38 assists.
The Bulldogs are now 5-5 in their last 10 matches.
Arlington (2-8) def. Twin River (0-11), 25-11, 25-11
Battle Creek (11-1) def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-9
Crofton (6-7) def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11: Twin River was hoping to find its first win at the Stanton Tournament on Saturday, but it wasn't meant to be as the Titans went 0-3.
Brianna Konwinski led the Titans with six kills and six digs during the tournament, Libby Held finished with six assists and Held and Raina Swanson each served two aces.
Thursday
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-19, 25-19: High Plains and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family competed in a triangular at Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday where both teams suffered losses to the host.
HLHF picked up the victory in the match against High Plains with nine kills from Addison Schneider. She finished with 11 kills on the night. Jurgens led the Bulldogs with three aces and 24 digs on the night and Abilyn Schneider tallied 15 assists.
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11: Cross County extended its win streak to four matches with a win on Thursday night at home against Heartland.
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18: St. Francis improved to 9-0 with a win at Riverside on Thursday and will be in action next on Thursday at home against Bloomfield.
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17: Osceola dropped its third straight match with a loss at Hampton on Thursday.
Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10: St. Edward won a match at the Harvard Tournament a few days prior, but the momentum didn't carry over as the Beavers lost at Cedar Bluffs on Thursday.
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
