Volleyball Wrap: Flyers soar to 4-0

D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis coasted to a 4-0 start on Tuesday, sweeping St. Edward and Burwell in a home triangular.
St. Francis defeated Burwell (4-1) 25-18 and 25-19 after 10 kills from senior Allison Weidner, and junior Kaylee Stricklin delivered five kills and blocked five shots. Senior Alissa Kosch led HSF with 19 digs and senior Peighton Eisenmenger recorded 24 assists.
The Flyers followed up their first victory with a win against St. Edward (0-5) 25-6 and 25-7. Sophomore Kylee Wessel led with eight kills and five aces.
The Flyers have now held teams to under 10 points in four of 10 sets.
Kosch finished with 14 digs and Eisenmenger had 15 assists.
The Flyers are in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday the Archbishop Bergan Tournament in Fremont. The other teams in action are Boys Town, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mead and Schuyler.
Several other area teams were in action on Tuesday. Osceola split a pair of matches in a triangular at Giltner, Cross County lost at D-1 No. 1 BDS, High Plains lost at Fullerton, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family lost at West Point Guardian Angels and Twin River was swept at Tekamah-Herman.
GACC (4-4) def. D-1 No. 9 HLHF (0-2), 25-13, 25-17, 25-21: GACC junior Sophia Hass caused all sorts of problems for HLHF. She led both teams with 19 kills.
HLHF junior Addison Schneider attempted to counteract Hass' efforts, leading the Bulldogs with 10 kills, one ace and four blocks. It didn't matter in the end as the Bluejays finished with 38 kills and 12 attacking errors and the Bulldogs had 25 kills and 17 attacking errors. GACC finished better than HLHF in almost every statistical category.
Senior Riley Jurgen finished with 33 digs, and freshman Abilyn Schneider and senior Kenna Roelle each had 10 assists.
HLHF is in action next at 5:30 p.m. at home against North Bend Central (4-3) on Thursday.
Osceola (2-2) def. Giltner (2-4), 25-16, 25-19: Osceola opened the triangular at Giltner with a win over the host after the Hornets committed 17 attacking errors, four service errors and 15 serve-receive errors.
The win was the second in a row for Osceola following a win over Twin River on Sept. 3.
Exeter-Milligan (4-1) def. Osceola, 25-10, 25-15: The second match of the night didn't go as well for the Bulldogs. Exeter-Milligan never allowed Osceola more than 15 points in a set, breaking the Bulldogs' two-game win streak.
Osceola is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against D-1 No. 10 Mead (6-2).
D-1 No. 1 BDS (7-0) def. Cross County (1-2), 25-20, 25-13, 25-18: Cross County was looking to build momentum after defeating Shelby-Rising City on Sep. 3, but 51 errors were too much to overcome as BDS served 14 aces.
Cortlyn Schaefer led the Cougars on offense with 10 kills and one block. Shyanne Anderson finished with 11 assists.
Cross County is in action next at 7 p.m. at Central City (0-4) on Thursday.
Fullerton (3-1) def. High Plains (2-1), 25-13, 25-11, 25-19: After starting the season 2-0, High Plains suffered its first defeat of the year.
Senior Brianna Wilshusen led the Storm with seven kills, but High Plains only finished with 19 kills as a team and committed 14 attacking errors.
Fullerton senior Hannah Plumtree led both teams with nine of the Warriors 28 kills. Fullerton only committed 10 attacking errors.
High Plains junior Alexis Kalkwarf served three aces, and the Storms finished with seven as a team but also had nine serving errors.
Sophomore Kenize Wruble led in blocks with two, Wilshusen recorded 13 digs and Kalkwarf finished with 10 assists.
High Plains is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against D-2 No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-0).
Cedar Bluffs (4-2) def. Twin River (0-5), 25-10, 25-13: The Titans finished with five kills and five attacking errors.
Chloe Pilakowski was the highlight of the Cedar Bluffs game, serving four aces on 10 attempts with no errors. She was also responsible for one of the five kills.
Tekamah-Herman (2-6) def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12: Twin River recorded seven kills against Tekamah-Herman, three of which came from Tori Cornwell.
Twin River is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Schuyler (1-3). West-Point Beemer (6-3) will also be at the triangular.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
