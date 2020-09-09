Volleyball Wrap: Flyers soar to 4-0

Fullerton senior Hannah Plumtree led both teams with nine of the Warriors 28 kills. Fullerton only committed 10 attacking errors.

High Plains junior Alexis Kalkwarf served three aces, and the Storms finished with seven as a team but also had nine serving errors.

Sophomore Kenize Wruble led in blocks with two, Wilshusen recorded 13 digs and Kalkwarf finished with 10 assists.

High Plains is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against D-2 No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-0).

Cedar Bluffs (4-2) def. Twin River (0-5), 25-10, 25-13: The Titans finished with five kills and five attacking errors.

Chloe Pilakowski was the highlight of the Cedar Bluffs game, serving four aces on 10 attempts with no errors. She was also responsible for one of the five kills.

Tekamah-Herman (2-6) def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12: Twin River recorded seven kills against Tekamah-Herman, three of which came from Tori Cornwell.