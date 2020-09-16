Volleyball Wrap: Pfeifer leads Flyers to eighth straight

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26: The offense continued against McCool Junction when Cortlyn Schafer led the Cougars with 13 kills and Lilly Peterson added nine more. Peterson also served three aces.

Schafer finished 18 kills on the night, Shyanne Anderson finished with one, Chloe Sandell recorded two, Bren Lemburg added two, Stratman had 11 and Peterson finished with 10.

The win is the third in a row for Cross County, which is in action next on Thursday in a rematch with Heartland Lutheran (4-3).

Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-5) was looking for its third win a row, but multiple errors prevented the Bulldogs from defeating Oakland-Craig (9-2).

HLHF committed 23 attacking errors, 10 service errors and 10 serve-receive errors.

Junior Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with nine kills, three aces and four blocks. Freshman Abilyn Schneider also blocked four shots.