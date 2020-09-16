Volleyball Wrap: Pfeifer leads Flyers to eighth straight

D-2 #4 Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17: Junior Kelly Pfeifer led Humphrey St. Francis (9-0) to its eighth straight victory as the Flyers remained undefeated after sweeping Fullerton (5-2).
Pfeifer led the team in kills with 10 and served an ace. Senior Allison Weidner delivered nine kills and led the Flyers in blocks with two. Sophomore Kylee Wessel and junior Kaylee Stricklin each finished with six kills, sophomore Tessa Deets tallied three and senior Peighton Eisenmenger recorded one.
Sophomore Leah Kosch also served one ace. Wessel and sophomore Hannah Baumgart led HSF with 16 digs each, and Eisenmenger had a team-high 28 assists.
St. Francis is in action next Thursday at Riverside (1-2).
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6: Cross County (4-2) used an overpowering offense to sweep two opponents on Tuesday in a triangular at Heartland Lutheran (5-9). The Cougars also defeated McCool Junction (8-5)
Brexton Lundstrom served eight aces against Heartland Lutheran as the Cougars finished with 16 as a team.
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26: The offense continued against McCool Junction when Cortlyn Schafer led the Cougars with 13 kills and Lilly Peterson added nine more. Peterson also served three aces.
Schafer finished 18 kills on the night, Shyanne Anderson finished with one, Chloe Sandell recorded two, Bren Lemburg added two, Stratman had 11 and Peterson finished with 10.
The win is the third in a row for Cross County, which is in action next on Thursday in a rematch with Heartland Lutheran (4-3).
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-5) was looking for its third win a row, but multiple errors prevented the Bulldogs from defeating Oakland-Craig (9-2).
HLHF committed 23 attacking errors, 10 service errors and 10 serve-receive errors.
Junior Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with nine kills, three aces and four blocks. Freshman Abilyn Schneider also blocked four shots.
Senior Hailey Goering added eight kills, senior Lexi Frauendorfer had five, sophomore Mollie Groteluschen tallied three, Abilyn Schneider recorded two and seniors Alexis Hake and Kenna Roelle each contributed one.
Frauendorfer and senior Riley Jurgens both served two aces, Roellle led the Bulldogs with 43 digs and Abilyn Schneider had a team-high 13 assists.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will attempt to get back on course Thursday at a triangular at C-2 No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (5-0). High Plains (6-3) will also be in attendance.
Crofton def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23: Boone Central (2-5) struggled to slow down Crofton's (4-5) offense, allowing the Warriors to record 35 kills and 15 aces.
Crofton Senior Kaley Einrem was especially effective with 11 kills and four aces.
Boone Central sophomore Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills and two aces. Senior Rylie Mcdermott added seven, sophomore Macy Rankin scored five, sophomore Sierra Velarde contributed four, juniors Mardee Berger and Claire Weidner each finished with two and seniors Paige Nelson and Bailey Choat tallied one.
Senior Marysa Duerksen led the Cardinals with 23 digs and Nelson had a team-high 22 assists.
Boone Central will host a triangular on Thursday against C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (7-2) and Stanton (3-9).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
