Volleyball Wrap:St. Francis sweeps triangular

D-2 #5 Humphrey St. Francis (17-2) def. Elba (1-14), 25-7, 25-6: St. Francis bounced back from its second loss on Oct. 8 to sweep both Palmer and Elba in a triangular at Palmer on Tuesday night.

Kelly Pfeifer and Allison Weidner led the attack against Palmer. Weidner delivered a team-high nine kills, and Pfeifer served seven aces. Madison Howard blocked two shots.

Hannah Baumgart recorded 13 digs, and Peighton Eisenmenger assisted 15 times.

D-2 #5 Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer (2-19), 25-17, 25-16: Palmer averages just under four kills per set but doubled that against St. Francis. Sophomore Clara Kunze finished with eight on her own, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Flyers.

Kylee Wessel led St. Francis with eight kills and five aces to fend off the pesky Tigers. Alissa Kosch recorded 13 digs, and Eisenmenger finished with 21 assists.

St. Francis will be in action next on Thursday through Saturday in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.