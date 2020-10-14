Volleyball Wrap:St. Francis sweeps triangular

D-2 #5 Humphrey St. Francis (17-2) def. Elba (1-14), 25-7, 25-6: St. Francis bounced back from its second loss on Oct. 8 to sweep both Palmer and Elba in a triangular at Palmer on Tuesday night.
Kelly Pfeifer and Allison Weidner led the attack against Palmer. Weidner delivered a team-high nine kills, and Pfeifer served seven aces. Madison Howard blocked two shots.
Hannah Baumgart recorded 13 digs, and Peighton Eisenmenger assisted 15 times.
D-2 #5 Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer (2-19), 25-17, 25-16: Palmer averages just under four kills per set but doubled that against St. Francis. Sophomore Clara Kunze finished with eight on her own, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Flyers.
Kylee Wessel led St. Francis with eight kills and five aces to fend off the pesky Tigers. Alissa Kosch recorded 13 digs, and Eisenmenger finished with 21 assists.
St. Francis will be in action next on Thursday through Saturday in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Cross County (16-9) def. Hampton (14-10), 25-16, 25-13: After losing four matches in a row in early October, Cross County has turned things around and is now on a four-match win streak.
The Cougars swept Shelton and Hampton in a home triangular on Tuesday.
The Cougars took control against Hampton after serving eight aces and taking advantage of 29 Hawk errors.
Bren Lemburg served three of those aces, and Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman led Cross County with seven kills each. Shyanne Anderson recorded 14 assists and five digs.
Cross County def. Shelton (14-8), 25-18, 25-14: Schaefer took over in the second match, sending down 11 kills against Shelton. Chole Sandell added seven more, and Stratman tacked on five. Sandell also stuffed five Shelton shots.
Anderson finished with 15 assists and Schaefer led with nine digs.
Cross County will be in action next on Thursday at Giltner (7-12).
Osceola (9-9) def. Meridian (10-10), 25-18, 25-20: Osceola split a pair of games in a triangular in Shelby against Meridian and Shelby-Rising City.
The Bulldogs limited the Mustangs to 18 kills and forced eight attacking errors. No played on Meridian had more than one ace.
Shelby-Rising City (7-17) def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10: Shelby-Rising City proved to be too much for Osceola as Reece Ingalls recorded five kills for the Huskies and Emily Willis served three aces.
Osceola will be in action next on Thursday at home against McCool Junction (12-9).
D-2 #10 Exeter-Milligan (16-7) def. High Plains Community (12-9), 25-16, 25-20, 25-15: After a five-match win streak, High Plains has now lost three in a row.
The Storm will be in action next on Thursday in a triangular at Lawrence-Nelson (6-8). D-1 No. 2 BDS (21-2) will also be in attendance.
Fullerton (9-2) def. Boone Central (3-17), 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8: Boone Central looked like it might be on its way to upsetting Fullerton on the road after winning the first set, but failed to maintain momentum.
Macy Rankin and Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals in kills with eight each, Sierra Velarde and Claire Weidner each served two aces, Marysa Muerksen recorded 21 digs and Paige Nelson finished with 17 assists.
Boone Central is in action next at Hartington Cedar Catholic (12-11) on Thursday.
Stanton (5-18) def. Twin River (0-15), 25-9, 25-10, 25-13: Twin River's offense continued to struggle on Thursday at Stanton as the Titans remain winless.
Twin River only recorded eight kills - three from Chloe Pilakowski, three from Brianna Konwinski and two from Sydnei Kemper.
Rachel Strain led the Titans with four assists, and Tori Cornwell served three aces. Kemper also had two blocks.
Twin River will be in action next in the East Husker Conference tournament from Thursday through Saturday.
Central Valley (12-10) def. St. Edward (1-14), 25-8, 25-10: St. Edward suffered another pair of losses on Tuesday in a triangular at Central Valley.
The Beavers struggled on offense against Central Valley, finishing with only two kills, one each from Maddie Reeves and Izzy Zurovski.
Emma Olson and Malaina Francis each served one ace, Olson led the team with three digs and Francis tallied one assist.
Heartland Lutheran (7-14) def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20: Olson did everything she could to keep St. Edward in the match recording seven of the Beavers 10 kills. But 23 ball handling errors was too much to overcome.
Gracie Baker, Olson and Francis all served one ace, Reeves blocked one shot, Baker and Olson each recorded a dig and Francis recorded 10 assists.
St. Edward will be in action next at the Goldenrod Conference Tournament on Thursday through Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!