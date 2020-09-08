Volleyball Wrap: Young Titans struggle

Twin River volleyball struggled in its first tournament on the year on Saturday at the Scotus Invite, going 0-2 in games against Hartington Cedar Catholic and Stanton.
The Titans (0-3) lost in the first round to Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-3), 25-6 and 25-7 before losing to Stanton (2-5) 25-15 and 25-15.
Many area teams were also in action on Thursday including Cross County, High Plains, Humphrey St. Francis, Osceola, Twin River, Boone Central and St. Edward.
Saturday
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-7: The Trojans served 15 aces against the Titans including six from Makenna Noecker.
Cedar Catholic senior Brooklyn Kuehn led her team in kills with five.
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-15: The Mustangs finished with 24 kills as a squad, seven of which came from sophomore Olivia Cunningham. Stanton also served 13 aces.
Thursday
D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (2-0) def. Spalding Academy (0-4), 25-13, 25-3, 25-13: Peighton Eisenmenger was all over the court in Thursday's victory over Spalding Academy. The senior delivered three kills, served an ace, blocked a shot and led the Flyers in assists with 15.
Senior Allison Weidner led HSF in points with seven kills and two aces, and junior Kelly Pfeifer finished with five kills and a team-high three aces.
Alissa Kosch led the flyers in digs with 26.
The Flyers hosted a triangular on Tuesday night.
Cross County (1-1) def. Shelby/Rising City (1-2), 25-10, 25-15, 25-21: Seniors Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schafer were a dominant duo against Shelby Rising City, accounting for 33 points.
Stratman recorded a team-high 14 kills and three blocks and Schafer finished with 13 kills and served a team-best four aces.
Senior Jacy Mentink also served four aces and freshman Shyanna Anderson served three and led Cross County with 20 assists.
The Cougars are in action next on Thursday at Central City (0-3).
High Plains Community (2-0) def. East Butler (0-9), 25-17, 25-13: Alexis Kalkwarf was lethal while serving against East Butler, recoring five aces on 14 serve attempts without committing a single serving error.
Senior Brooke Bannister led the Storm with nine kills, and Brianna Wilshusen tallied seven. The Storm also took advantage of 12 attacking errors by East Butler. The Tigers only finished with seven kills.
High Plains Community def. Giltner (2-2), 21-25, 25-18, 25-16: After losing the first set, Bannister turned it on and finished the match with 16 kills, two aces and two blocks.
Wilshusen delivered eight kills and Kalkwarf led High Plains with three aces.
High Plains is in action next on Thursday against D-2 No. 8 Nebraska Christian (4-0) at home.
Osceola (1-1) def. Twin River 25-9, 25-11, 25-13: The Bulldogs served 18 aces against Twin River including eight from senior Jadyn Johnson. Blaike Bryan led the Bulldogs with eight kills and three blocks.
O'Neill (3-0) def. Boone Central (0-2) 25-7, 25-12, 25-21: O'Neil senior Blair Gutshall overpowered Boone Central, leading her team in kills with 13, aces with nine and blocks with three.
Boone Central sophomore Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with six kills.
Heartland Lutheran (4-2) def. St. Edward (0-3) 25-12, 25-13: St. Edward struggled to find offensive production, finishing the match with four kills and eight attacking errors. Sophomore Malaina Francis served three aces to lead the Beavers.
Palmer (1-6) def. St. Edward 25-4, 25-19: St. Edward also struggled against Palmer finishing with four kills and 14 errors attacking errors. Palmer only finished with nine kills, but also only committed four attacking errors.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
