Volleyball Wrap: Young Titans struggle

The Cougars are in action next on Thursday at Central City (0-3).

High Plains Community (2-0) def. East Butler (0-9), 25-17, 25-13: Alexis Kalkwarf was lethal while serving against East Butler, recoring five aces on 14 serve attempts without committing a single serving error.

Senior Brooke Bannister led the Storm with nine kills, and Brianna Wilshusen tallied seven. The Storm also took advantage of 12 attacking errors by East Butler. The Tigers only finished with seven kills.

High Plains Community def. Giltner (2-2), 21-25, 25-18, 25-16: After losing the first set, Bannister turned it on and finished the match with 16 kills, two aces and two blocks.

Wilshusen delivered eight kills and Kalkwarf led High Plains with three aces.

High Plains is in action next on Thursday against D-2 No. 8 Nebraska Christian (4-0) at home.