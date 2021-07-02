Volunteers needed for Cornhusker State Games swim meet

Columbus is set to play a major role in the upcoming Cornhusker State Games that are right around the corner.

The Columbus/Platte Country Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Columbus' Parks and Recreation are seeking volunteers for the swimming met set to take place July 17 at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

Betsy Eckhardt, the City of Columbus' Parks and Recreation coordinator, said meet organizers are seeking about 10 to 15 volunteers.

"We need some people that can do timing for the heats, for check-in and we're also going to have a swim village outside the Aquatics Center," Eckhardt said. "We're going to have some entertainment and things in there. We just want some volunteers that can help kind of navigate that and help people with questions."

Any volunteers are eligible to sign up, but anybody 12 years old or younger would need a parent to volunteer with them.

The Cornhusker State Games is a statewide amateur sports festival for all Nebraskans. The 2021 Games are scheduled for July 16-25 at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding areas.

The masters swim meet will feature nine individual swimming races for men and women aged 19 and over, a 200-meter medley relay and a 200 freestyle mixed relay.