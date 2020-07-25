Wagoner's double helps win doubleheader

Columbus closed the gap to 4-2 in the bottom half before the visitors added two more in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.

The Blues started their rally in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs to close the gap to 6-5. The defense stepped up in the sixth to keep Norfolk off the scoreboard and allowing Wagoner to hit the game-winning double.

"(Wagoner) is a guy that locks in every day at practice," Johnson said. "Of all of our guys, he's a guy that's really in tune and knows what we want to do. Having him at the plate in a big situation is huge."

Faust started on the mound for the Blues and pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, allowing six runs, four of which were earned on nine hits while striking out three batters.

Trevor Schumacher came in for relief the final 2 and 1/3 innings allowing no runs on two hits while striking out one batter and walking one.

"To Norfolk's credit, they hit pretty well," Johnson said. "Jack has held teams in check. This team has probably hit Jack the hardest. He battled and gave us what he could. Trevor pumped strikes and let his defense work to finish the game."

Rivera led the squad in hits with two, including a triple. He finished with two RBIs as well.