Warrior big men vanquish Vikings

Lakeview boys basketball started Wednesday's home holiday tournament opening-round game against Schuyler on a 10-4 run and led 14-6 after the first quarter.

But after a quick start, the Warriors size and athleticism began to turn the contest. Schuyler finished the second quarter on a 13-0 run, took a five-point lead into the break and extended that over the next 16 minutes.

Schuyler took the game 49-30.

"They're a difficult matchup, obviously, with their size and their length and their experience," Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I thought we started off the game really well. Guys executed the game plan. We had some great shots and they fell. We had some good stops."

Schuyler seniors Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier were the force behind the Warriors quick turnaround. The duo, both 6-foot-5, combined for 30 points.

Colvin said he knew Lakeview had to find a way to stop the dynamic duo down and limit their production. The Vikings found a way in the first quarter then fell off.

"We made it tough for Langmeier and Hall early on," he said. "They went to the zone and we never found offensive rhythm again. They made a lot of free throws, and it just kind of got away from us."