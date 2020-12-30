Warrior big men vanquish Vikings

Lakeview boys basketball started Wednesday's home holiday tournament opening-round game against Schuyler on a 10-4 run and led 14-6 after the first quarter.
But after a quick start, the Warriors size and athleticism began to turn the contest. Schuyler finished the second quarter on a 13-0 run, took a five-point lead into the break and extended that over the next 16 minutes.
Schuyler took the game 49-30.
"They're a difficult matchup, obviously, with their size and their length and their experience," Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said. "I thought we started off the game really well. Guys executed the game plan. We had some great shots and they fell. We had some good stops."
Schuyler seniors Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier were the force behind the Warriors quick turnaround. The duo, both 6-foot-5, combined for 30 points.
Colvin said he knew Lakeview had to find a way to stop the dynamic duo down and limit their production. The Vikings found a way in the first quarter then fell off.
"We made it tough for Langmeier and Hall early on," he said. "They went to the zone and we never found offensive rhythm again. They made a lot of free throws, and it just kind of got away from us."
The Vikings drop to 1-8 with the loss but will have a chance to bounce back immediately when they play Twin River (4-4) Thursday at noon in the consolation game back at Lakeview.
Even though the team wasn't happy with the result, Colvin is hoping the Vikings use it as motivation when they're back on the court less than 24 hours later.
"We just told them it's a quick turnaround," he said. "You have to bounce back and show up ready to play. It's a good life lesson. When things hit and adversity shows up, you have to stand tall and bounce back and show character. We're going to keep working as hard as we can to get them prepared as possible and we hope they keep working as hard as they can."
Lakeview struggled to knoc kdown shots throughout the game going 9 of 38 from the floor and just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.
Eli Osten led the Vikings with nine points.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com