Wednesday Sports on Deck
Wednesday Sports on Deck

KadenYoungCatch.jpg

Kaden Young snags a pop fly behind first base in Wednesday's Cornerstone Seniors home game. Young went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and drove in a run.

 PETER HUGUENIN THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

WEDNESDAY

Bank of the Valley vs. Hooper-Scribner

7 p.m. Pawnee Park

THURSDAY

Cornerstone Seniors at Norfolk

5 & 7:30 p.m. Memorial Park

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Norfolk

5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

Albion Juniors/Seniors at Central City

5:30 & 8 p.m. Kernel Field

Dirt track racing - US 30 Speedway

8 p.m.

FRIDAY

OWA Junior Reds @ Tekamah-Herman

5:30 p.m. Tekamah Ballfield

Bank of the Valley @ Tekamah-Herman

8 p.m. Tekamah Ballfield

SATURDAY

Bank of the Valley vs. O'Neill

3:30 & 6 p.m. Pawnee Park

SOS Seniors @ DCB

11 a.m

SUNDAY

Cornerstone Seniors at Bennington

1 p.m. Pruess Field

