Weidner hits 2,000 in win
Allison Weidner

St. Francis senior Allison Weidner poses for a photo with a ball, banner and plaque marking her milestone as a 2,000-point career scorer after a win Tuesday at home.

Humphrey St. Francis senior Allison Weidner eclipsed the 2,000-point career mark in a 89-16 Goldenrod Conference Tournament quarterfinal victory over Riverside on Tuesday night.

Weidner had 17 points, nine assists and seven steals as the Flyers were far too much for the Chargers. Five different players were in double figures, and St. Francis jumped out to a 35-2 lead after the first quarter.

Behind Weidner in points was Alissa Kosch with 13, Kylee Wessel with 12 and 10 apiece from Emma and Hannah Baumgart.

St. Francis forced 33 turnovers and led 60-11 at halftime. Next up is a semifinal match with Burwell on Friday in St. Paul. The winner faces the winner of Nebraska Christian and Fullerton on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. back in St. Paul.

