Weidner, Kosch lead HSF on senior night

HUMPHREY- Humphrey St. Francis Seniors Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch, D-2 No. 1 (Lincoln Journal Star), scored a combined 29 points in Tuesday's 60-19 senior night win over Aquinas Catholic.

Weidner shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 5 from behind to arc to score 18 points and Kosch shot 5 of 9 to finish with 11.

"I thought our press was effective. I thought our defense was pretty solid," head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Once in a while we got in a half court set and they were able to get it inside on us, which is an Achilles' heel for us. Overall, it was a great defensive game."

This is the third time this season the Flyers (18-0) have held an opponent to under 20 points.

Weidner opened the game with a 3 but Aquinas (4-17) and St. Francis traded baskets through the early moments of the first quarter. The Flyers led 7-3 when a Weidner layup sparked a 21-0 run over the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter to give the Flyers a 28-3 lead.

Reichmuth said he was worried about a slow start after over a week off since their last game.

"I actually talked about that before the game. I was worried," he said. "Even though you're still in the flow it's just been a long time. We just needed to get flowing."