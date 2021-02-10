Weidner, Kosch lead HSF on senior night

HUMPHREY- Humphrey St. Francis Seniors Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch, D-2 No. 1 (Lincoln Journal Star), scored a combined 29 points in Tuesday's 60-19 senior night win over Aquinas Catholic.
Weidner shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 5 from behind to arc to score 18 points and Kosch shot 5 of 9 to finish with 11.
"I thought our press was effective. I thought our defense was pretty solid," head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Once in a while we got in a half court set and they were able to get it inside on us, which is an Achilles' heel for us. Overall, it was a great defensive game."
This is the third time this season the Flyers (18-0) have held an opponent to under 20 points.
Weidner opened the game with a 3 but Aquinas (4-17) and St. Francis traded baskets through the early moments of the first quarter. The Flyers led 7-3 when a Weidner layup sparked a 21-0 run over the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter to give the Flyers a 28-3 lead.
Reichmuth said he was worried about a slow start after over a week off since their last game.
"I actually talked about that before the game. I was worried," he said. "Even though you're still in the flow it's just been a long time. We just needed to get flowing."
Aquinas started to find some rhythm at the end of the second quarter, but still trailed 35-9 at halftime.
The second half proved to be much like the first, with St. Francis opening on a 14-3 run, stretching its lead to 49-12.
Both teams subbed some younger players in for the final quarter.
Junior Kaylee Stricklin scored 16 points, sophomore Hannah Baumgart added six, freshman Karly Kessler scored three and junior Jalyssa Hastreiter and sophomores Emma Baumgart and Leah Kosch all tailed two.
Weidner grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, dished out six assists and swiped six steals. Sticklin also finished with six steals. Weidner is now averaging nearly 26 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and seven steals a game.
She said she was happy to end her last regular-season home game on top.
"It's kind of a special moment for us seniors," she said. "This is our last regular-season home game. We just really wanted to enjoy it together."
The Flyers are now 8-6 against the Monarchs since 2007 and have won the last five in a row.
"(Nathan Wall) is a great coach," Reichmuth said. "They've been playing that 1-3-1 for a long time and they play it really well. It's just tough. You have to find some seams and hit some outside shots. It's kind of what happened for us."
St. Francis will close the season at 6 p.m. on Friday against Elkhorn Valley (13-7). HSF will then play in subdistricts starting on Monday.
Reichmuth said he is still looking for some improvement before entering the postseason.
"We have to play better than we did tonight," he said. "We had a couple games canceled and we're not in the type of flow I'd like to be in yet. I'm going to challenge them pretty hard at practice.
"... They know what's coming. They'll be ready. I'd just like to be clicking a little cleaner than we are."
