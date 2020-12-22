Weidner scores 32, Flyer girls wallop Warriors

Allison Weidner scored over 30 points for the second time this year, sophomore Hannah Baumgart had a career high 12 and the Humphrey Saint Francis girls improved to 5-0 in a 72-43 win over Fullerton on Saturday evening.

Although St. Francis suffered through periods of sloppy play, Weidner and her teammates were still too much for a Fullerton squad that turned it over 32 times.

The Flyers started the second on an 8-0 run with an 18-10 lead and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

"We do score in flurries. We had a good game and a great win against a really good club," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "But it exposed some things we've got to work on as we continue to get going."

St. Francis won two nights earlier 61-24 over Summerland but had been off the court for a week before that when a game at Riverside was canceled. The time off bothered the Flyers little. They led 19-5 after the first quarter.

It was the fourth time they built a lead at least as large as 15 after the first eight minutes. But Saturday was a little bit more of a fight early when St. Francis didn't convert as many giveaways into points.