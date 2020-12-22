Weidner scores 32, Flyer girls wallop Warriors

Allison Weidner scored over 30 points for the second time this year, sophomore Hannah Baumgart had a career high 12 and the Humphrey Saint Francis girls improved to 5-0 in a 72-43 win over Fullerton on Saturday evening.
Although St. Francis suffered through periods of sloppy play, Weidner and her teammates were still too much for a Fullerton squad that turned it over 32 times.
The Flyers started the second on an 8-0 run with an 18-10 lead and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
"We do score in flurries. We had a good game and a great win against a really good club," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "But it exposed some things we've got to work on as we continue to get going."
St. Francis won two nights earlier 61-24 over Summerland but had been off the court for a week before that when a game at Riverside was canceled. The time off bothered the Flyers little. They led 19-5 after the first quarter.
It was the fourth time they built a lead at least as large as 15 after the first eight minutes. But Saturday was a little bit more of a fight early when St. Francis didn't convert as many giveaways into points.
That began to change in the second. Fullerton scored the first six of the second half but St. Francis quickly answered with 10 of the next 12 to dispel any Warrior comeback hopes.
Baumgart previously had 11 in the win over Hartington-Newcastle. She missed much of last year with an injury but has found a role as a starter this season.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.