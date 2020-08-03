Who will make final call on season?

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren sufficiently covered his backside.

Sorry to be so crude during this exceptionally pleasant time in our lives. But that was my main takeaway from his letter late last week to Big Ten athletic directors regarding what needs to happen for fall sports to transpire in the conference this year. Actually, the letter was signed by both Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil, chair of the Big Ten’s Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

You wonder if Dr. Kratochvil, an associate vice chancellor for clinical research at the University of Nebraska, understood exactly what he was getting with this side gig. He's also an executive director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. That's right, a Husker.

He could be on the verge of helping make college football history, as he apparently will have a sizable say in whether the Big Ten plays the sport in 2020. We say "apparently" because it's difficult to understand exactly which party or parties will make the final call.

In fact, Big Ten head coaches last week raised that very question during a conference call. The answer is there's no obvious answer. It's a fascinating part of the college game in general. It's also a maddening part, and a confusing part — one that has become magnified during a pandemic.