Win streak still eludes CHS girls

An extended run by the hosts in the second quarter gave Hastings all the cushion it needed to defeat the Columbus High girls on Saturday in Hastings and deny the Discoverers a second straight win.

The Tigers took the victory 51-38 and handed CHS a loss following its third win of the season the night before in Columbus over Grand Island.

But CHS scored fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters in this one and had just one player finish in double-figures. The Discoverers also shot 36% and had just five offensive rebounds. That allowed Hastings to hold CHS to one-and-done opportunities on most possessions and win the rebounding battle 30-17. Both teams took 39 shots but Hastings cashed in on 21 and hit 54%.

Columbus defeated Omaha North on Dec. 10 then lost eight days later by 16 to North Platte. CHS claimed a 44-38 victory against Lincoln Northeast on Dec. 30 then was again beaten soundly the next time out - 87-43 at No. 2 Fremont.

Columbus has a rematch at Norfolk on Thursday then hosts No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Friday.

"We had low turnovers again," coach Dave Licari said, "but suffered from some breakdowns defensively."