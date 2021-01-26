Win streak still eludes CHS girls

An extended run by the hosts in the second quarter gave Hastings all the cushion it needed to defeat the Columbus High girls on Saturday in Hastings and deny the Discoverers a second straight win.
The Tigers took the victory 51-38 and handed CHS a loss following its third win of the season the night before in Columbus over Grand Island.
But CHS scored fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters in this one and had just one player finish in double-figures. The Discoverers also shot 36% and had just five offensive rebounds. That allowed Hastings to hold CHS to one-and-done opportunities on most possessions and win the rebounding battle 30-17. Both teams took 39 shots but Hastings cashed in on 21 and hit 54%.
Columbus defeated Omaha North on Dec. 10 then lost eight days later by 16 to North Platte. CHS claimed a 44-38 victory against Lincoln Northeast on Dec. 30 then was again beaten soundly the next time out - 87-43 at No. 2 Fremont.
Columbus has a rematch at Norfolk on Thursday then hosts No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Friday.
"We had low turnovers again," coach Dave Licari said, "but suffered from some breakdowns defensively."
Columbus has averaged at least 20 turnovers per game this season. The Discoverers only gave up 12 on Saturday. Yet, it was, as Licari mentioned, defensive mistakes in the second quarter that allowed the game to get out of hand. Hastings led 12-9 with 1:53 remaining in the second quarter before scoring 14 of the next 19 over the following six minutes of game time.
Freshman Carly Gaedeke led Columbus with 10 points while junior Addie Kudron had nine.
Columbus put itself in position for its first back-to-back wins of the season thanks to a 46-23 victory over Grand Island the night before.
"We ran the floor pretty well and defensive pressure helped," Licari said. "We ran a half-court trap most of the first half, tried to pressure the ball a little bit, even out of our matchup zone, didn't shoot really well but we hit the offensive glass pretty well. Ellie (Thompson) and Elena (Batenhorst) were pretty active on the boards."
Columbus shot 39% for the game and forced 23 turnovers while committing a season-low nine. Ten of those takeaways were steals while the other 13 were forced mistakes by the defense.
CHS never allowed more than nine points in a quarter and led 23-10 at halftime. It was a 17-10 lead in the second quarter when Tayler Braun knocked down an inbounds 3-pointer from the left wing and extended it to 10. It remained a double-digit separation the rest of the way. From that point in the second until midway through the third, Columbus scored 17 of the next 21 points.
Batenhorst shot 5 of 11, scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds while Thompson led on the glass with six boards to go with four points. Batenhorst scored nine of her 11 in the first half.
Collectively, Columbus held Grand Island to just 32 attempts and nine makes. The Discoverers also didn't allow anything from the perimeter.
"Tonight was more about the defensive end than anything else," Licari said. "We got stops and limited them to one shot on most trips. It was kind of similar to Northeast in that we pressured the ball and took away their leading scorer."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.