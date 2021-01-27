Wood and Schafer win gold at Madison

Boone Central junior Ashton Schafer at 160 pounds and freshman Carson Wood at 113 both came through last Friday's Madison Invite unscathed to win gold medals and lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish.
The gold medal was Schafer's second of the season who won the Battle Creek Brave Classic on Jan. 9 and was Wood's first gold medal of his high school career.
Junior Gavin Dozler at 120, sophomore Ted Hemmingsen at 126, junior William Karmann at 152, senior Richard Cleveland at 182 and junior Dakota Rose at 285 all won silver medals. Sophomore Samuel Grad placed third at 145.
"I thought the kids wrestled as expected or better today," head coach Joshua Majerus said. "We left some matches out there but that happens. We picked up some wins that will help us down the road as we approach the postseason."
Lakeview won the invite with 216 points, Class C No. 4 (NEWrestle) Logan View placed fourth with 203.5 and Boone Central finished with 189 points.
Wood started his day off with a second-period pin against Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton before defeating Hudson Barger of Crofton. In the championship match, Wood came from behind to defeat Owen Bargen of Lakeview.
Bargen took a 5-0 lead in the first period and held Wood scoreless in the second. Wood elected to start the third on bottom and scored a reversal seven seconds in but Bargen hit an escape. Wood scored another takedown but Bargen escaped again to keep the score at 7-4.
Wood fought for the next minute and finally secured a takedown straight to Bargen's back and scored a three-point near fall in the final 10 seconds.
Schafer pinned all three of his opponents in under a minute. He defeated Samuel Good of Wisner-Pilger in the quarterfinals in 28 seconds, Miguel Cullum of Lakeview in 53 seconds in the semifinals and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge in the championship match.
Dozler pinned his first two opponents to advance to the championship match defeating Pablo Tellez of Lakeview and Ashton Johnson of Twin River before losing by one point in the championship match.
Hemmingsen also pinned both his opponents en route to the first-place match including a 48-second pin against William Steffen in the quarterfinals. He defeated Landon Maschmeier of Lakeview in the semis.
Karmann pinned Casey Jeannoutot of Crofton in the quarterfinals and defeated Fabian Recinos of Lakeview 4-3 in the semifinals.
Cleveland had a bye to the semifinals where he defeated Jed Jones 4-1.
Rose pinned his first two opponents defeating Rylan Weaver of Wakefield and Andrew Cone of Logan View.
Grape won his first match first a second-period pin over Gabriel Lamprecht of Wakefield but lost 6-4 in the semifinals. He bounced back to defeated Hayden Johnston of Lakeview and Ty Kaup of West Point-Beemer in the next two matches.
Boone Central will be in action next at the Mid State Conference Tournament on Thursday and the Dale Bonge Invite on Saturday in Albion.
