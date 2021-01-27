Wood and Schafer win gold at Madison

Boone Central junior Ashton Schafer at 160 pounds and freshman Carson Wood at 113 both came through last Friday's Madison Invite unscathed to win gold medals and lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish.

The gold medal was Schafer's second of the season who won the Battle Creek Brave Classic on Jan. 9 and was Wood's first gold medal of his high school career.

Junior Gavin Dozler at 120, sophomore Ted Hemmingsen at 126, junior William Karmann at 152, senior Richard Cleveland at 182 and junior Dakota Rose at 285 all won silver medals. Sophomore Samuel Grad placed third at 145.

"I thought the kids wrestled as expected or better today," head coach Joshua Majerus said. "We left some matches out there but that happens. We picked up some wins that will help us down the road as we approach the postseason."

Lakeview won the invite with 216 points, Class C No. 4 (NEWrestle) Logan View placed fourth with 203.5 and Boone Central finished with 189 points.

Wood started his day off with a second-period pin against Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton before defeating Hudson Barger of Crofton. In the championship match, Wood came from behind to defeat Owen Bargen of Lakeview.