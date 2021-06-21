Ye Be Judged wins season's biggest purse

You Be Judged is on a four-race streak of top two finishes that goes back to consecutive second-place runs at Fonner Park in April. He ended 2020 and started 2021 somewhat slowly but has otherwise been a consistent performer.

He went second, first, second, first in his first four races last winter and spring in Grand Island before ending his first race season in sixth. A seventh-place gallop to start to 2021 might have been some initial cause for concern until two straight fourth-place finishes less than three weeks apart at Fonner led into his current stretch of place, place, win, win.

Friday's top prize went to Prince B, ridden by Jason Eads, trained by Gregorio Rivera and owned by Steffen L. Leland. Prince B won the $7,935 maiden special weight and took home $4,761 in the second race.

Sunday's must lucrative victory was earned by Bee Merry in the $8,740 claiming third race. Eads took Bee Merry to the line for Rivera, the trainer and owner in this case.

Despite Eads the top prize winners on two of the three race days, he's just fifth in the Ag Park standings on a winning total of $24,273. His two wins were two of his three this season and two of the 13 times he's mounted a top three horse.

Chris Fackler won only twice but remained atop the jockey list thanks to six wins last weekend. He's got eight wins, 17 top threes and $36,491 over 30 mounts. Ramos is $1,233 behind in winnings, two back in total number of wins but has 16 top threes in 24 rides.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.