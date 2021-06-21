Ye Be Judged wins season's biggest purse

Ye Be Judged, a 4-year-old bay gelding, took the top prize of the season on the night with the most betting activity thus far on Saturday at Columbus Agricultural Park.
Trained by Robert Hoffman and owned by Landis Stables LLC, Ye Be Judged came into Saturday's sixth race the second favorite to Super Charlie. But in the second win of the night for jockey Adrian Ramos, and what was his second win of four over the weekend, Ye Be Judged came from sixth place at the quarter pole and edged out Phlash Drive by a neck for his second straight win and fourth in 12 career starts.
Ramos went on to win twice more on Sunday and sits second in the jockey standings for the 2021 Ag Park season. Trainer David C. Anderson sent two to the winner's circle on Sunday and has nearly doubled his fellow trainers in winnings halfway through the meet.
Anderson Racing LLC also leads a table of 100 owners that have made an entry in Columbus. Anderson Racing has eight starts and six show or better finishes. However, there have only been four owners that have won multiple races, and Anderson leads the standings by a little less than $2,000.
Race fans in attendance and simulcast bettors from across the world put together a handle of $81,462 for a new season-high on Saturday; $36,667 of which came at the track. That's slightly lower than the best in-house betting from this year when local fans went to the betting windows and put down $38,060 on opening night June 11.
Sunday's sixth race marked the exact midway point of the meet. Racing is back at Ag Park Friday through Sunday then wraps up on July 2 and 3.
The top payout of the weekend came in the second-to-last race. Those fans who made the trip out to Ag Park on Sunday, historically one of the lower attended days of the meet, saw 15-to-1 Sassy Sapphire win a seven-horse field by nearly two lengths and pay out $32.20. The top bet of the three days was including Sassy Sapphire into a pick three for the fifth, sixth and seventh race that earned winners $261.70.
For the second straight week, only a handful of favorites came to the line for a win. Unlike last week, Sassy Sapphire was the only horse with double-digit odds to pick up a victory.
You Be Judged was not one of those. The Amadevil Stakes champion took 7-to-4 odds to the gate, came out of post five sixth out of six, trailed by four at the quarter pole, 1 and ½ at the halfway mark and had the lead for the stretch run by a ½ length, ultimately winning by a neck.
The Amadevil Stakes included a purse of $13,100 - $7,860 of which went to the winner. You Be Judged also won his last time out, June 5 at Horsemen's Park in the $22,150 Who Doctor Who Stakes. He followed a similar path in that one, coming out of the gate sixth out of six and trailing by 3 and ½ at the quarter pole.
You Be Judged is on a four-race streak of top two finishes that goes back to consecutive second-place runs at Fonner Park in April. He ended 2020 and started 2021 somewhat slowly but has otherwise been a consistent performer.
He went second, first, second, first in his first four races last winter and spring in Grand Island before ending his first race season in sixth. A seventh-place gallop to start to 2021 might have been some initial cause for concern until two straight fourth-place finishes less than three weeks apart at Fonner led into his current stretch of place, place, win, win.
Friday's top prize went to Prince B, ridden by Jason Eads, trained by Gregorio Rivera and owned by Steffen L. Leland. Prince B won the $7,935 maiden special weight and took home $4,761 in the second race.
Sunday's must lucrative victory was earned by Bee Merry in the $8,740 claiming third race. Eads took Bee Merry to the line for Rivera, the trainer and owner in this case.
Despite Eads the top prize winners on two of the three race days, he's just fifth in the Ag Park standings on a winning total of $24,273. His two wins were two of his three this season and two of the 13 times he's mounted a top three horse.
Chris Fackler won only twice but remained atop the jockey list thanks to six wins last weekend. He's got eight wins, 17 top threes and $36,491 over 30 mounts. Ramos is $1,233 behind in winnings, two back in total number of wins but has 16 top threes in 24 rides.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.