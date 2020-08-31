Young storm suffer loss in first game

High Plains struggled to find stops and suffered an opening-game loss to Lawrence-Nelson on Friday in a 66-30 defeat.
High Plains (0-1) passed for 82 yards and rushed for 201 against Lawrence-Nelson (1-0), but it wasn't enough to get the victory.
Junior Javier Marino completed four of his 10 passes, including a 29-yard pass to Tanner Wood for a touchdown and a 34-yard pass to Wood for an additional touchdown.
Marino also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Marino also led the Storm in tackles with 10.
High Plains is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Omaha Christian Academy (0-1).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!