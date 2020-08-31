Young storm suffer loss in first game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High Plains struggled to find stops and suffered an opening-game loss to Lawrence-Nelson on Friday in a 66-30 defeat.

High Plains (0-1) passed for 82 yards and rushed for 201 against Lawrence-Nelson (1-0), but it wasn't enough to get the victory.

Junior Javier Marino completed four of his 10 passes, including a 29-yard pass to Tanner Wood for a touchdown and a 34-yard pass to Wood for an additional touchdown.

Marino also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Marino also led the Storm in tackles with 10.

High Plains is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Omaha Christian Academy (0-1).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

