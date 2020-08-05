Youth football pushed back but Columbus season set for play

The organization has been willing to allow late registrations in the past, but due to the time crunch and uncertainty, no registrations will be accepted after Aug. 18.

Questions can be directed to Zwingman at columbusareayouthfootball@gmail.com.

A normal season would have started with practice next week leading up to games the weekend before Labor Day, a week off, then five straight weeks of games.

The three varsity football coaches in Columbus serve as the CAYFO's board of directors. Zwingman and Lamont Braithwait are the unofficial commissioners.

Following a summer of little league baseball and softball, seasons by club teams and approval by the state to resume football activities in July, the board, plus Zwingman and Braithwait, felt the door was opened to the league.

"I think it helped ease our minds that you can get it done," Zwingman said. "There is a path forward. But, then again, football is a whole different animal, too."

The CAYFO normally signs up anywhere from 375 to 425 kids each fall. The average number is right around 400. That allows for about 16 to 18 teams.