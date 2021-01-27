Zoucha and Jones place first

Twin River junior Beau Zoucha claimed his first gold medal of the season last Friday at the Madison Invite at 152 pounds and senior Jackson Jones improved to 35-2 to win his third gold of the season.

In total, the Titans finished with six wrestlers in the top four to finish fifth as a team out of 12. The performance also comes after a dual against Central City last Thursday.

"Overall, I felt we had another gutsy performance back to back days," head coach Kalin Koch said. The Madison Invite was another good performance. I feel there were some matches we definitely should have won but we will learn from those for next time. I'm glad to see how the team is competing. We just have to continue to slowly peak."

Junior Jackson Strain won a silver medal at 132, junior Jed Jones placed third at 182 and 160-pound sophomore Spencer Kula and 120-pound sophomore Ashton Johnson both finished in fourth.

Zoucha received a bye to the semifinals, where he pinned Alex Foust on Logan View in the first period. He followed that up with a first-period pinfall against William Karmann of Boone Central in the championship.

Jaxson Jones went 4-0 with pins against Mason Nelson of Boone Central, Gavin Ruwe of Logan View and Rocco Gehring of Twin River. He defeated Jesin Bayer 4-3 in the championship match.