Zoucha and Jones place first

Twin River junior Beau Zoucha claimed his first gold medal of the season last Friday at the Madison Invite at 152 pounds and senior Jackson Jones improved to 35-2 to win his third gold of the season.
In total, the Titans finished with six wrestlers in the top four to finish fifth as a team out of 12. The performance also comes after a dual against Central City last Thursday.
"Overall, I felt we had another gutsy performance back to back days," head coach Kalin Koch said. The Madison Invite was another good performance. I feel there were some matches we definitely should have won but we will learn from those for next time. I'm glad to see how the team is competing. We just have to continue to slowly peak."
Junior Jackson Strain won a silver medal at 132, junior Jed Jones placed third at 182 and 160-pound sophomore Spencer Kula and 120-pound sophomore Ashton Johnson both finished in fourth.
Zoucha received a bye to the semifinals, where he pinned Alex Foust on Logan View in the first period. He followed that up with a first-period pinfall against William Karmann of Boone Central in the championship.
Jaxson Jones went 4-0 with pins against Mason Nelson of Boone Central, Gavin Ruwe of Logan View and Rocco Gehring of Twin River. He defeated Jesin Bayer 4-3 in the championship match.
Strain started the day by pinning Dago Gastelum of Madison before defeating Ryan Woitaszewski of West Point-Beemer 12-0. In the semifinal, he defeated Ryder Keenan of Logan View 4-2. This was Strain's first week back after being out of the lineup the last two weeks due to a concussion.
Jed Jones pinned Bradley Haglund of Wakefield in 41 seconds in his quarterfinal match but lost 4-1 in the semifinals. He bounced back to win his next two matched defeated Calvin Dather of Crofton by a 17-0 technical fall and pinning Zachary Paasch of West Point-Beemer.
Johnson won his opening match by defeating Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger 5-2 before falling in the semifinals. He responded with a 52-second pin over Justus Weidemann of Logan View. Johnson's win against Siebrandt comes after losing to him just last week.
Kula pinned West Point-Beemer's Nate Kaup in the quarterfinals before falling in the semis. He came back to pin Braydon Wobken of Logan View via pinfall with one second remaining in the second period.
Lakeview won the meet with 227.5 points and Logan View came in second with 203.5 points.
Twin River will wrestle Plainview and Fremont Bergan in a triangular on Thursday at Plainview before competing in the East Husker Conference Tournament on Saturday in Pender.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com