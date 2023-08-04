The Columbus Community Hospital will offer a Stop the Bleed class, a national program in which instructors explain how to stop bleeding in severely injured individuals. The class take place form noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the Platte/Prairie conference rooms in the hospital. The session will includes a presentation and hands-on practice with tourniquets and pressure dressings. No medical background is required. To sign-up for the class contact Sam Lozos at 402-562-3192 or visit columbushosp.org.
