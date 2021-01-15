Storm girls come alive after halftime

The High Plains girls put together a full 32-minute defensive gem Thursday night against Nebraska Lutheran. The trouble was, it was only enough to give the Storm a five-point halftime lead.
When the defense continued its vice-like grip in the second half and the offense came around, High Plains stormed to a 39-16 victory for its fourth win of the season and second in three games.
The Storm led 12-7 at halftime then scored 27 second-half points while allowing just nine.
"They were up in our grill defensively, and we just had to continue to make them move and guard us," coach Mack Alspaugh said. "In the first half they had us pretty dazed and confused, but in the second half we gained some more control and confidence. Seeing the ball go in the hoop a few more times in the second half helped confidence as well."
High Plains held Nebraska Lutheran to 7 for 44 from the floor, forced 23 turnovers and drew 16 fouls. The Storm improved to 4-8.
"Our main focus this year has been defense and running the defensive scheme that fits our girls," Alspaugh said. "We were down to limited numbers in the previous three games, and yesterday was the first time we had a full team in that time. So, I think yesterday was a good bounce back game. Overall, I thought the girls are now starting to understand how important our defense is and how our success there turns into offense success."
NE Lutheran 64, High Plains 28: High Plains trailed by 17 following a six-point first quarter then had two more frames in which the Storm scored fewer than 10 points. Lane Urkoski led High Plains with 10 points.
"Nebraska Lutheran is a solid team that is coached well. We didn't match up well against them," coach Greg Wood said. "They are a team that can beat you from the outside and or inside.
"We had a tough time getting started right out of the blocks on both ends of the court. Lane Urkoski was a bright spot for us, scoring 10 points. He normally is one of our top scorers around the basket, but last night he scored the majority of his points behind the arc."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.