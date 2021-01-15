Storm girls come alive after halftime

The High Plains girls put together a full 32-minute defensive gem Thursday night against Nebraska Lutheran. The trouble was, it was only enough to give the Storm a five-point halftime lead.

When the defense continued its vice-like grip in the second half and the offense came around, High Plains stormed to a 39-16 victory for its fourth win of the season and second in three games.

The Storm led 12-7 at halftime then scored 27 second-half points while allowing just nine.

"They were up in our grill defensively, and we just had to continue to make them move and guard us," coach Mack Alspaugh said. "In the first half they had us pretty dazed and confused, but in the second half we gained some more control and confidence. Seeing the ball go in the hoop a few more times in the second half helped confidence as well."

High Plains held Nebraska Lutheran to 7 for 44 from the floor, forced 23 turnovers and drew 16 fouls. The Storm improved to 4-8.