Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The head of a nonprofit in Columbus is facing felony theft charges, according to police.
Chief among the criteria for finding a casino partner to bring to Columbus was having a commitment to community, according Tom Jackson.
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.
Now settled into its new home, the legendary Anthony’s restaurant steer probably isn’t the slightest bit homesick.
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
Platte County
Downtown Columbus now has a spot of color to welcome visitors to the area.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
Dairy cows of every kind filled the stalls at Ag Park's arena July 8 for the Platte County Fair's bucket calf and dairy show.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.