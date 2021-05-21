All cats and kittens are given the following preventive health care. Treated with frontline for fleas Treated for earmites Tested... View on PetFinder
A student was found in possession of a gun at Columbus Middle School, Columbus Public Schools announced on Tuesday.
A 14-year-old Columbus Middle School student is facing a felony charge after bringing a firearm to school Tuesday morning.
Nebraska has promoted itself as the state “not for everybody,” but Mario Zuchovicki and Brad Barrs were willing to give up the sandy beaches a…
Columbus High athletics announced the hiring of three new head coaches at the end of last week in cross country, boys golf and girls tennis.
OMAHA - Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney had an inauspicious start to his first state track and field meet on Wednesday in Omaha.
Gunslingers Owner Zach Tate remembers when it was easy to get ammunition — but that was more than a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the Fremont man came out of a residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. Multiple officers fired their weapons in response.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leadin…
