TestNebraska hours expanding, courthouse to remain open

“If the coronavirus resurfaces in a big way in the fall of this year, I don't want to be locked out of those funds in case we do get into a real bad situation," Grotelueschen said in July.

However, Arps said it is what it is.

“Rules are rules,” Arps said. “It’s not going to change and we’re going to stay with whatever the governor, Pete Ricketts, says … because he’s going to be getting his information from all the other people in the hospitals and (the) Department of Health and Human Services, you know, CDC and then we go from there.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, there are 28 hospitalized patients in the health district and two available ICU beds.

Colfax County is in the red level of risk, or “severe,” meaning residents are asked to stay at home unless they are “essential personnel traveling for work, or general public acquiring medical care or food,” according to East-Central's Nov. 13 situation update.

The health department asked residents to take immediate action earlier in the month, including wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.

Gov. Pete Ricketts put in place a new Directed Health Measure (DHM), which took effect Nov. 9 and postponed elective surgeries. The DHM is based on available hospital capacity.