TestNebraska hours expanding, courthouse to remain open

CHI Health Schuyler will be expanding TestNebraska hours amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the East-Central District Health Department's jurisdiction.
Along with Colfax County, other counties in the district are Platte, Boone and Nance.
At the same time, the Colfax County Courthouse will remain open. Emergency Manager Mark Arps said the County would lose its CARES Act funding if officials closed the courthouse, but he said he has asked County Commissioners and courthouse staff to wear masks.
“The courthouse will still stay open. We cannot close it unless Gov. Ricketts has a mandate for that,” Arps said. “It will stay open.”
Similarly, TestNebraska will have expanded hours to keep up with COVID testing need.
The expanded hours will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. CHI Health Schuyler President Connie Peters said the hours will begin this week and last until further notice.
“I do think this will allow us to test more,” Peters said. “And, based on our numbers, we’ll evaluate if further adjustments are needed to accommodate people.”
District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said earlier this year that Ricketts' rule about the courthouses bothered him.
“If the coronavirus resurfaces in a big way in the fall of this year, I don't want to be locked out of those funds in case we do get into a real bad situation," Grotelueschen said in July.
However, Arps said it is what it is.
“Rules are rules,” Arps said. “It’s not going to change and we’re going to stay with whatever the governor, Pete Ricketts, says … because he’s going to be getting his information from all the other people in the hospitals and (the) Department of Health and Human Services, you know, CDC and then we go from there.”
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, there are 28 hospitalized patients in the health district and two available ICU beds.
Colfax County is in the red level of risk, or “severe,” meaning residents are asked to stay at home unless they are “essential personnel traveling for work, or general public acquiring medical care or food,” according to East-Central's Nov. 13 situation update.
The health department asked residents to take immediate action earlier in the month, including wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.
Gov. Pete Ricketts put in place a new Directed Health Measure (DHM), which took effect Nov. 9 and postponed elective surgeries. The DHM is based on available hospital capacity.
At the rate hospitalizations are growing in Nebraska, it would take 10 days from his announcement to get to 25%, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
If 25% of all beds become occupied by COVID-19 patients, bars would have to go to carry-out, drive-through and/or delivery only. Dine-in would be limited, indoor gatherings would be restricted to 10 people and outdoor gatherings would be restricted to 25 people.
The Schuyler Golf Club announced in a Facebook post that "after reviewing numbers in the Colfax County area," all customers and staff are asked to wear masks in the building.
Ricketts threatened last week to reinstate more restrictive rules from the spring if cases continue to rise.
Statewide and local COVID-19 cases have risen, according to a press release from Columbus Community Hospital.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
