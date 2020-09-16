The Big Ten is back (again)

The plan is for the season to begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24, with eight games in an eight-week window and the Big Ten championship game scheduled for Dec. 19. Why Dec. 19? The College Football Playoff is set to release its final rankings Dec. 20.

As for who Nebraska will play, that is yet to be determined. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, the head of the Big Ten's scheduling committee, said on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning that a schedule would be released later this week.

That schedule will include eight regular season games, plus an extra game during championship week for each of the league's teams. In addition to the Big Ten championship game matching the East and West division winners, the the second-place team from the West division will play the second-place team from the East division, third place will play third place, and on down the line.

For Nebraska, that means an October start to the season for the first time since 1943, when the team opened on Oct. 2 of that year. This will be the latest start to a Husker football season since 1892, when the team known as the Bugeaters started that campaign on Oct. 24 against Doane.

But at least it's a start.