If you have school-aged children or grandchildren, summer vacation is upon you and them. What a glorious time to do some reading with them and to go on a vacation with them, and I can’t think of a better bedtime journey book than “The Hobbit” by J. R. R. Tolkien. Its alternate title is “There and Back Again.”

Bilbo Baggins, the hobbit, has his peaceful and ordered life shaken up by the arrival of Gandalf, the wizard, and 13 dwarves who take him on the adventure of his lifetime. Tolkien invented hobbits one day while correcting exams (he was an English professor); the first line of “The Hobbit” popped into his head, and he wrote it down.

It was this: “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.”

From there, Tolkien went on to describe the cozy and well-kept hole as well as the hobbit who lived in it. If only he could have known that people would come to love his story so much that they’d build hobbit homes all over the world!

“The Hobbit” is peopled with all sorts of wonderful creatures, both good and bad. There’s a dragon that the dwarves want to vanquish, horrible trolls, wise elves, vile goblins or orcs, a strange creature named Gollum, massive wolves and eagles, huge spiders, a man-bear skin-changer named Beorn, ponies, bats, ravens, thrushes, and so much more packed into the nineteen chapters that comprise this novel.

Bilbo’s journey begins just before May when he is 50 years old, and it lasts a full year and two months. Along the way, Bilbo gets his fellow travelers into and out of many problems, and he himself changes greatly, the way only a long journey can change a person, or a hobbit.

The original story was published in September of 1937, but Tolkien later made some revisions to it to bring the storyline of “The Hobbit” in line with its more famous sequel, the trilogy called “The Lord of the Rings.” The edition I read was based on a 1966 version that contained Tolkien’s revisions.

In 2012, the first of the three movies based on “The Hobbit” appeared. It was subtitled, “An Unexpected Journey” because Bilbo certainly didn’t expect to go on that journey, but it’s also called that as a nod to the opening chapter of the book which is titled “An Unexpected Party.” In 2013 and 2014, the remaining movies were released, making it seem that “The Hobbit” alone is a very long book, but it isn’t. My copy has 264 pages in it and took me only a couple days to read.

If you decide to read “The Hobbit” to your children or grandchildren during their summer vacation, you could easily read the book to them in a couple weeks depending on your reading pace and their attention span. Afterwards, based on their ages and your discretion, you could watch the movies and compare what you read with what you saw on the screen.

Both are wonderful forms of entertainment, but I’ll take the story form any day, and even though the reading age of “The Hobbit” starts at around 10 years of age, it’s a story for anyone who is young at heart and likes to read a story of adventure.