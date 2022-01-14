 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands 2022 Board of Directors

The Executive Committee includes:

President: Jaymes Sime, Child Saving Institute

President-Elect: Victoria Grasso, The Cooper Foundation

Past President: Michelle Zych, The Sherwood Foundation

Treasurer: Jerry O'Doherty, Seim Johnson

Secretary: Marysz Rames, Wayne State College

New board members include:

Rose Godinez, ACLU

Jasmine Harris, RISE

Lucia Pedroza, Elevate Omaha

Karina Perez, Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska

Kerri Sanchez, The Sherwood Foundation

Returning board members include:

Liz Codina, Peter Kiewit Foundation

Shaun Ilahi, Seventy-Five North

Osuman Issaka, The Simple Foundation

Ralph Kellogg, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska

Bryan Schneider, D.A. Davidson & Co.

Jennifer Skala, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

Rob Trebilcock, Cox Communications

