The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands 2022 Board of Directors

The Executive Committee includes:
President: Jaymes Sime, Child Saving Institute
President-Elect: Victoria Grasso, The Cooper Foundation
Past President: Michelle Zych, The Sherwood Foundation
Treasurer: Jerry O'Doherty, Seim Johnson
Secretary: Marysz Rames, Wayne State College
New board members include:
Rose Godinez, ACLU
Jasmine Harris, RISE
Lucia Pedroza, Elevate Omaha
Karina Perez, Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska
Kerri Sanchez, The Sherwood Foundation
Returning board members include:
Liz Codina, Peter Kiewit Foundation
Shaun Ilahi, Seventy-Five North
Osuman Issaka, The Simple Foundation
Ralph Kellogg, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska
Bryan Schneider, D.A. Davidson & Co.
Jennifer Skala, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation
Rob Trebilcock, Cox Communications