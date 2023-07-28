As things have progressed with the Columbus Area Children's Museum in the past several months, construction has been moving as quickly as possible with the still-existent supply chain issues that plague the world. While timetables have shifted, museum officials still expect to open in late 2023.

The museum, Executive Director Katy McNeil said, is funded by donations, sponsorships, grants and memberships, not by the city itself as some think. The city has been helpful in their starting phases, she said, even giving a little bit to help them fund a flooring project, but they are separate entities, working in the same space.

"It's a community attraction. We will pull from up to two hours out and further so people coming for baseball, volleyball, golf tournaments looking for things to do or if their game gets rained out, the Columbus Community Building will be able to accommodate them for something to do," McNeil said.

The museum, McNeil said, will be able to take those from birth to approximately age 10 and the library's teen and young adult spaces can take the older kids when it comes to entertainment for those visiting.

As they get closer to their funding goal, McNeil said, the museum has made more options available for those who wish to help along that track and want to be involved when the museum is finished and open.

At an event on July 26 called "Grown-ups' Night Out," membership and sponsorship tier lists were presented to attendees. McNeil said support for the museum so far has been excellent and it's exciting to her to see the community's investment in children's education and entertainment.

"I think it's really awesome they're investing in early childhood and the next generation of workers. It's easy to get wrapped up in our day-to-day and not think about those things. It's exciting and, I think, inspiring the community's investing so much in that," McNeil said.

In addition to the business sponsorships starting at $5,000 that will adorn the donor wall, McNeil said, families are able to invest in a Founding Family membership that grants admission with no fees for varying sizes of groups.

Businesses, McNeil noted, have been very supportive of the museum and the events leading up to it. For the Grown-ups Night Out event, she said, Hy-Vee donated all the food, the Friedhof Building donated their space, Alpha Media donated radio advertisements and ALLO and BD Medical donated resources. For Lemon Days, Regina's Kitchen donated the proceeds from lemonade sales and $2 from every pie sale to the museum as well.

Economic development, Columbus Bank and Trust's Vice President of Consumer Banking Joshua Johnson said in a letter of support, is one thing he believes the museum will provide for the community.

"As a supporting bank, Columbus Bank and Trust is committed to investing in projects that enhance the quality of life in our community. We believe that the children's museum will be a significant asset to the community, drawing visitors from across the region and helping to drive economic growth and development," Johnson said in the letter.

The museum, McNeil said, is meant to represent the area for future generations to experience in a kid-friendly way. That's one aspect she wants to drive home with the exhibits and all the educational materials.

"The Columbus Area Children's Museum will be unique in that it will represent the Columbus area, Platte County and the surrounding counties as well as Nebraska as a whole. We want residents and guests to feel welcome and that our museum is a place where they can play, learn and grow while experiencing what makes Nebraska such a great place to live," McNeil said.

Those who wish to donate or get more information can reach McNeil at 402-276-1835 or by emailing katymcneil@columbuslearnandplay.org. Donations may be mailed to 2500 14th St., #1, Columbus, NE.