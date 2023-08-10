Thursday, Aug. 10

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Ivan Micek Book Signing/Open House at Accent Floral & Gifts, 3413 21st St. KLIR will be broadcasting live.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Annual Salad Luncheon at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St., and cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Money will be used for missions.

Friday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Columbus Community Hospital Blood Drive in the Platte/Prairie rooms. E-mail cmkasik@columbushosp.org to make an appointment.

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. - "I'm a Little Cutie" Baby Contest in Frankfort Square. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $15 by Aug. 10 and delivered to CASA Office, 2610 14th St.

7 p.m. - Paws and Claws Pet Show Fundraiser on Frankfort Square Stage. Cost is $5 per event. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. to noon - 32nd Annual All Ford Show at Frankfort Square on 13th Street. Trophies at 3:30 p.m. All Ford, Mercury and Lincoln are welcome. Cost is $15 pre-registration and $20 day-of.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Annual Genoa US Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day in Genoa.

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. - Columbus Day Turtle Races at Frankfort Square. Races to begin at 11 a.m.

Noon - "Running of the Frankfurters" Columbus Days Dachshund Race in front of Frankfort Square stage. Registration is from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $10 per dog. Must provide proof of rabies vaccination.

Monday, Aug. 14

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Bump and Beyond Prepared Childbirth classes at the Columbus Community Hospital first floor conference center. Cost is $30 per couple. Register at 402-562-3266 or at columbushosp.org.

Thursday, Aug. 17

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Friends Of Music 2023-2024 Season Kick Off Event at Friendhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. Pick up season tickets or renew your membership, plus a few clips of the upcoming season. Contact executive director Kirsten Ritter, 402-270-2255, for more information.

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Boutique29elevent Pop-Up at the Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference center. Cash, check, credit/debit cards and Venmo are accepted.